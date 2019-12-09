Alshon Jeffery carted to locker room following non-contact injury

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery was injured in the second quarter on a non-contact play.

As he pushed off the line, he began limping. Jeffery limped to the sideline and threw his helmet.

He was carted to the locker room.

The Eagles report that Jeffery has a foot injury and list him as questionable to return.

His departure leaves the Eagles with two healthy receivers — Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Tight end John Perkins also is expected to help at the position.

Nelson Agholor is inactive with a knee injury.

Jeffery caught no passes on two targets before leaving.

The Eagles kicked a field goal on the drive Jeffery left, cutting the Giants’ lead to 7-3.