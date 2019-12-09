Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes’s hand bruised, not broken

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his right hand early in Sunday’s win over the Patriots and it affected his throws, but Mahomes said after the game that coming out of the game was never an option.

Further tests showed that Mahomes probably will not be missing any time against the Broncos this weekend either. Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Mahomes’s condition on Monday and said that X-rays came back without any sign of broken bones.

“Patrick’s hand is OK. It’s bruised up pretty good, but there’s no break,” Reid said, via B.J. Kissel of the team’s website.

The Chiefs will practice on Wednesday and we’ll find out at that point if Mahomes is working with any limitations. Based on his ability to play through the issue on Sunday, it seems like a good bet that he’ll be playing against Denver whether he’s taking every rep this week or not.