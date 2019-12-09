Bradley Roby: Texans will find out what they are made of

Getty Images

The Texans are the most consistently inconsistent team in football.

This season, they have victories over the Chiefs and Patriots — playing Kansas City on the road and New England at home — and have losses to Denver and Carolina at home. Explain that.

Houston should already have the AFC South clinched. They don’t.

The Texans are tied with the Titans atop the AFC South, and the teams play twice in the final three weeks to decide the division winner.

Houston travels to Tennessee on Sunday. After a trip to Tampa in Week 16, the Texans finish out the season against the Titans at home.

“It’s a must-win situation,” Texans corner Bradley Roby said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I like situations like that. You see what you’re really made of. You see what the heart is of the team. You get into the playoffs, it’s the same situation. It’s win or go home, might as we get used to it now.”