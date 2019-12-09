Calvin Ridley says he’s out for the season

Getty Images

The Falcons won a game, but lost a pair of starters yesterday.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley said on his social media that he was out for the season after suffering an abdominal injury in yesterday’s win over the Panthers.

Ridley joined cornerback Desmond Trufant on that list, after Trufant broke his arm.

Ridley had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown before he was carted off the field with scant explanation. He caught 63 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns for the year, comparable numbers to the 2018 first-rounder’s rookie season.