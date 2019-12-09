Cam Newton underwent foot surgery Monday

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent surgery Monday on his Lisfranc injury, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed Kevin Durant’s Achilles’ procedure, performed the surgery on Newton in New York.

For the second time in his career, Newton tried to rehab an injury before making a late decision for surgery. Two years ago, he did that with his shoulder.

Newton, 30, played the first two games. He threw for 572 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Newton’s future is in doubt, with his injury, the Panthers having fired Ron Rivera and the fact that Carolina can clear $19 million in cap room if they move him.