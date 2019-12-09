Chris Jones doesn’t think Chiefs need offense to win games for them

Getty Images

The Chiefs defense gave up more than 1,000 yards to the Patriots in a pair of losses last season, but the unit fared much better in New England this Sunday.

The Patriots only gained 278 yards and their attempt to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter failed when Bashaud Breeland knocked away a pass for Julian Edelman. Breeland also picked Tom Brady off, the Chiefs had eight tackles for loss and racked up three sacks, including one by defensive tackle Chris Jones.

After the 23-16 win, Jones said that he feels the defense has shown that they don’t need to ride the offense’s coattails the way they did last season.

“We don’t need the offense to win games for us,” Jones said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Last year, we kind of lingered toward the offense scoring a lot of points to win games. We don’t need that. We as a defense can stand up to any team in this league. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

The Chiefs have forced eight turnovers while allowing 14 points a game during their current three-game winning streak, so Sunday’s game wasn’t the first sign that the defense has found its footing. They’ll try to keep it rolling against the Broncos and rookie quarterback Drew Lock in Week 15.