Cowboys sign Kai Forbath, cut Brett Maher

The Cowboys didn’t move to replace kicker Brett Maher after working out kickers last week, but Maher couldn’t avoid the ax after this week’s workouts.

The team announced on Monday that they have waived Maher in order to make room for Kai Forbath. The veteran was one of three kickers the team worked out. Tristan Vizcaino and Nick Rose, who also worked out for the team last week, were the other contenders.

Forbath hit 1-of-2 extra points and the only field goal he tried while playing for the Patriots in Week 13. That was his first game action since being released by the Jaguars in February.

Maher missed his 10th field goal of the season in last Thursday’s loss to the Bears. He was 49-of-66 on field goals since taking the Cowboys job in 2018.