Derrius Guice getting MRI for latest knee injury

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice had just gotten back from the last injury, but now he’s getting checked for the next one.

Via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Guice was scheduled for an MRI after he left yesterday’s loss to the Packers.

“Right now, I’m just worried with where he’s at currently,” interim coach Bill Callahan said. “Overall, it’s unfortunate that he’s been banged up and nicked up, but I’m just curious to see how he comes out of this game with whatever injury he sustained.”

Guice had just finished off a 23-yard run, and had 42 yards on five carries before leaving the game. He had 129 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns last week against the Panthers.

But he also has had two knee surgeries in two years, and has played in just five games in two seasons.

He tore his ACL in the preseason last year, and tore his meniscus in the regular season opener this year.