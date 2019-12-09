Drew Lock’s Buzz Lightyear act a hit with Broncos

AP

The Broncos have been looking to infinity and beyond for a quarterback, and they might have at least found someone with a chance to be a hero.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock has played beyond expectations (since they kept them pretty low for him), but has teammates and fans dreaming of the future. It looked like he was going to be redshirted this year, but he just threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Texans on the road.

He also showed off his Buzz Lightyear touchdown celebration, in which he pretends to shoot lasers out of the large play sheet on his right arm. Lock was born the year after the first “Toy Story” movie was released, so now you all get to feel as old as I do.

“Yeah, it was the O-line just fully giving me a bunch of crap when I came in here with the big thing on [my wrist], so I think it was probably our walkthrough on Saturday,” Lock said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I think it was Connor [McGovern] that said something to me about maybe doing the laser as a celebration. And we did it. We made it happen.”

Guard Dalton Risner may have been the driving force behind the new nickname and celebration.

“For me as an offensive lineman, I love a guy that can throw the ball but what I love more is a guy that’s confident, a guy that can move in the pocket and make plays when the pocket breaks down,” Risner said. “He did a hell of a job. That’s my Buzz Lightyear right there.”

Linebacker Von Miller had a slightly less G-rated description, saying Lock was “a f—ing rock star,” but the Broncos are so desperate for someone to play the position competently you can forgive them their exuberance.