Eli Manning throws 363rd career touchdown to give Giants 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Eli Manning threw the 363rd touchdown of his career, only the third of this season.

The Giants quarterback, playing for the first time since Week Two, threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to rookie Darius Slayton on the first play of the second quarter.

It gave the Giants a 7-0 lead.

Ronald Darby missed the tackle, which would have prevented Slayton from getting the first down on third-and-13.

It completed a seven-play, 57-yard drive.

The teams combined for four first downs, 69 yards and three punts in the first quarter.