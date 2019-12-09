Eli Manning throws for 179 yards, two TDs in first half against lackluster Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles fans are not happy, and they have plenty of reason not to be happy. They booed the team as they headed to the locker room for halftime trailing 17-3.

For a second consecutive week, the Eagles have not shown up against one of the worst teams in the league.

Philadelphia lost to the Dolphins 37-31 last week. They are losing to a Giants team that has lost eight consecutive games.

The Eagles have only five first downs and 116 yards and have punted five times. Carson Wentz lost a fumble on a fourth-down play.

Wentz is 11-of-19 for 97 yards.

The Eagles also have had two of their top players, receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson, carted off. Jeffery has a foot injury and Johnson an ankle injury.

It was a glorious return for Eli Manning in the first half.

In his first game since Week Two and perhaps his final game, Manning completed 11 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns went to Darius Slayton, covering 35 and 55 yards.

Slayton has five catches for 154 yards.

Saquon Barkley has 12 touches for 41 yards.