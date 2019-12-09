Foster Moreau done for year with knee injury

Getty Images

The Raiders won’t have tight end Foster Moreau in the lineup again this season.

Moreau injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and head coach Jon Gruden said on Monday that the fourth-round pick will not play again in 2019.

Moreau had three catches for 14 yards, including his fifth touchdown of the year, on Sunday. He had 21 catches for 174 yards overall.

The tight end was one of the members of a promising draft class, although their numbers are being thinned out by injuries. First-round safety Johnathan Abram is already on injured reserve and first-round running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a fractured shoulder that kept him from playing against Tennessee.