Freddie Kitchens hasn’t sensed Odell Beckham wants out

Getty Images

Odell Beckham‘s future with the Browns has been a talking point in recent days due to Beckham being vague about 2020 when talking to reporters last week and a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that said Beckham is talking to people from other teams about his desire to move on.

Beckham passed on answering questions about “offseason stuff” after Sunday’s win over the Bengals and the topic came up again during head coach Freddie Kitchens’s Monday press conference. Kitchens said he hasn’t “sensed” that Beckham wants to move on and that he doesn’t think his relationship with the wideout is “fractured” because Beckham hasn’t said anything.

“Until I hear something from Odell, I’m not going to comment,” Kitchens said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “Odell and I’s relationship is fine. I’m sorry I don’t think there’s any ‘gotcha moment’ here. What I’ve seen from Odell is nothing like the reports indicate.”

Questions about Beckham’s future in Cleveland are unlikely to go away in the next few weeks, so that should keep the topic on the front burner once the offseason gets underway.