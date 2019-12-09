Jadeveon Clowney “hurting” after Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Seahawks will have to manage defensive end Jadeveon Clowney the rest of the season to get him to game day and through game day.

Clowney played 41 of 70 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and made two tackles.

He came out of it worse for wear.

“He’s hurting,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He’s going to have to work his way through the week to make it for game day. He’s playing really tough under the circumstances. He’s got some core issues that he’s working with, but he’s making it through it so he’s toughing it out and doing the rehab and all that stuff.”

Clowney has a core muscle injury he is playing through. He has missed only one game, sitting out the Week 12 win over the Eagles.