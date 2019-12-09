Jameis Winston going to see hand specialist

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston emerged from another one of his best-worst-best days with a new injury, and it’s a concern.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Winston was going to see a hand specialist, and that the team might have to sign another quarterback this week.

Winston said after yesterday’s win over the Colts that he had a “slight crack” in his thumb. He missed a short amount of time in the third quarter while he was getting it checked, but returned to the game.

Arians said there was swelling in Winston’s right hand Monday, necessitating another look.

The only other quarterback on the roster is Ryan Griffin, who got his first game action, in his seventh NFL season.