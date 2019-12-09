Jared Goff: Getting Todd Gurley going “opens up everything”

Getty Images

The Seahawks cut the Rams lead to 12 points on a Quandre Diggs interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter, but they wouldn’t get any closer than that before the night was out.

Running back Todd Gurley played a role in that by capping a 95-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run that saw him wipe out cornerback Tre Flowers with a stiff arm. Quarterback Jared Goff called Gurley a “bad dude” for that stiff arm after the game and called that play “vintage Todd.”

Gurley finished with 23 carries for 79 yards and four carries for 34 yards in a performance that Goff credited with opening things up for the entire offense.

“Opens everything, it opens everything,” Goff said in his postgame press conference. “It starts with him and when he’s rolling and we’re rolling in the run-game, it opens up everything. We’re able to do what we want to do — tonight was a perfect example of that.”

Sunday night was the third time in the last four weeks that Gurley had at least 20 touches and the Rams have won all three of those games. That should make establishing the back a priority against the Cowboys next weekend as the Rams try to keep their playoff hopes alive with a third straight win.