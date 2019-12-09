JuJu Smith-Schuster eyeing a return next week

The Steelers have been rolling along all season without key parts, but could be getting a major one back soon.
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster “is eyeing a return” for next Sunday’s game against the Bills.
Smith-Schuster has missed the last three games with a knee injury.
The Steelers have won three straight in his absence — with the Duck taking wing — but would clearly like to have him back.
Smith-Schuster also cleared the concussion protocol since leaving their infamous Week 11 brawl with the Browns.