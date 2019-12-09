Kitchens: Baker Mayfield shouldn’t address other players’ injuries

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield raised eyebrows around the league on Sunday when he said that wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s sports hernia injury “wasn’t handled right in our training room” after Beckham got hurt this summer.

Mayfield posted an apology on Twitter a short time later that said he wasn’t intending to throw the team’s medical staff under the bus with his initial comment. Mayfield also wrote that he doesn’t know “all the facts” of Beckham’s injury, which is why head coach Freddie Kitchens made it clear that the quarterback shouldn’t be talking about the injuries of others.

“I’ve talked to Baker about it this morning,” Kitchens said at his Monday press conference. “Just like he stated last night, he understands we don’t want him addressing other players injuries — in that manner, especially.”

Kitchens was also asked whether he thinks the injury has been handled correctly this season.

“Odell and our training staff have done a tremendous job of getting Odell to the game each and every week up to this point,” Kitchens said. “For that, they’ve done a good job.”

There was a report on Sunday that Beckham will have surgery after the season and Mayfield’s original comments suggested it was on the table this summer, but Kitchens wouldn’t comment about whether surgery has been discussed. He did say there’s been no thought to shutting Beckham down and that he believes Beckham is well enough to help the team each week.