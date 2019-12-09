Lamar Jackson lands on Ravens injury report

Getty Images

The Ravens issued an estimated injury report for Monday’s practice because they didn’t hold a full practice session and their estimation regarding quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to catch some attention.

The team estimated that Jackson would have been limited if they had been on the field. A quadricep issue is cited as the reason why Jackson wouldn’t have done everything in practice. Reporters at the light workout said that Jackson arrived on the field at the end of the portion open to the media.

Jackson showed no sign of injury and played every offensive snap during Sunday’s win over the Bills. His status should gain some clarity when the Ravens get back to on-field preparations for the Jets on Tuesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) was listed as out of practice after leaving Sunday’s game and left tackle Ronnie Stanley is in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Chris Board (concussion) and safety Anthony Levine (ankle) also would have missed a real practice.

Defensive tackle Jihad Ward (elbow) was listed as limited alongside Jackson.