Lane Johnson carted off after being rolled from behind

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson somehow was able to limp off the field after being rolled from behind in the second quarter.

Johnson was engaged with outside linebacker Markus Golden when defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson inadvertently rolled into the back of Johnson’s left leg as he took down Carson Wentz.

Wentz threw an incompletion on the third-down play.

But Johnson didn’t make it back to the locker room on his own. He left from the sideline on a cart, joining receiver Alshon Jeffery in the locker room.

Jeffery left earlier in the quarter with a non-contact foot injury.

The Eagles list Johnson as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai has replaced Johnson.