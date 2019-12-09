Laremy Tunsil thinks officials have a “target on my back”

Getty Images

There was a lot wrong with the Texans on Sunday and left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s penchant for pre-snap penalties was among the problems in a 38-24 loss to the Broncos.

Tunsil was flagged for three false starts and he now has a league-high 12 false starts over the course of the season. After the game, Tunsil took issue with the calls and said he spoke to officials about why he disagreed with the decisions.

“Just trying to figure out what I was doing wrong,” Tunsil said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He said I was leaving early. Target on my back, like I said. Keep it simple like that.”

Head coach Bill O’Brien said Tunsil has played well, but there have been too many flags and that the team has “to continue to try to help him fix it” because of the damage the penalties do to the offense.