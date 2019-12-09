Le’Veon Bell “pretty close to 100 percent” after bout with flu

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is “pretty close to 100 percent” after a bout with the flu, coach Adam Gase said Monday.

Bell no longer is contagious.

He is expected to lift with his teammates on Monday night.

“The fact that they’re letting him back in the building is a positive,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “So, hopefully, everything should be lined up to where he can play Thursday.”

While the Jets are optimistic Bell will return Thursday after missing Sunday’s game, they are uncertain about Bilal Powell‘s status.

Powell is battling an ankle injury and an illness.

Powell gained 74 yards on 19 carries against the Dolphins in Bell’s absence, while Ty Montgomery contributed nine carries for 31 yards. The Jets had 112 yards rushing.