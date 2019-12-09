Minor tweak to automatically reviewable plays is needed

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Getty Images

When officials saw receiver N'Keal Harry step out of bounds in the second half of Sunday’s game at New England, even though he didn’t, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no way to challenge what should have been a touchdown, because he had exhausted his budget of red flags. But when it comes to plays that could have been/should have been touchdowns, it shouldn’t be that way.

If the ruling on the field had been that Harry scored, the play would have been subject to automatic replay review, regardless of whether the head coach inclined to test the decision had saved a replay challenge. Automatic replay review also should apply when the ruling on the field, if ruled properly, would have resulted in a touchdown.

It’s a simple and fair expansion of the replay process, one that should apply both to scores and turnovers. Put simply, automatic review should be available for all scoring plays and for plays that would be scoring plays if the ruling on the field is changed. Likewise, automatic review should be available for all turnovers and for plays that would be turnovers if the ruling on the field is changed.

For example, if a player catches a pass in the end zone and the ruling is that it’s a touchdown, an automatic review happens. If the ruling is that the player dropped the pass, the review happens only if the coach has a challenge available and chooses to use it — or if it happens in the final two minutes of either half or overtime.

That’s not the way it should be. While naysayers will insist that this expansion will tend to make games longer, the more important reality is that it will tend to make the outcome of games more accurate, eliminating the donut hole that robbed the Patriots of a touchdown due to: (1) the failure of the official to call the play properly in real time; and (2) the inability of Belichick to challenge it, because he was out of time outs.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Minor tweak to automatically reviewable plays is needed

  2. Ohh. An East Coast team lost due to a bad call, so, let’s change the rules. I remember the “tough luck” from the media when the Saints got jobbed last year.

  3. How about they buzz down and correct every single thing that may have been missed by any of the 7 officials on the field on every play – just to have a 3 minute review process? Then everything will be perfectly officiated and nobody will be watching.

  4. Why did they uphold the spot challenge? He lost a timeout and challenge over the arrogance of Goodell and the NFL. It was as clear as day how bad the spot was.

    The WR was short of the sticks once he had final possession, but it was close. Fine, if you do not want to be fair there, you still need to move the ball back a yard. The side judge came way out past the 40 and marked it a good 1.5 yards past where he caught the ball.

    The refs literally whittled it all down in favor of the Chiefs making it harder for NE to try to win or just tie the game.

    It’s one thing to get a subjective bad call go against you, but it’s another to lie or break protocol completely on multiple calls.

    What’s sickening is how this all happened in the 2nd half, almost like it was a pre-emptive strike in case KC stumbled to put them game away.

    Anyone claiming NE gets calls is a certified moron at this point. I also think it’s suspicious that miarculously all of a sudden Sanu gets traded from ATL and he magically now can’t get separation.

    This approach of mauling NEs receivers is not really new…It’s really about how obvious it is.

    You can’t see it on TV, but fans who are at these games report back, that there is a lot of off ball clutching and grabbing. It’s hilarious in particular, because if NE so much as breathes on a receiver, here come the flags.

    Been saying it for years…One set of rules for 31 NFL teams, one special set just for the Pats.

  5. I think the NFL needs to scrap replay review entirely. Not because refs are part of the game and bad calls happen, blah blah blah – but because even in replay, the NFL can’t seem to get calls right, and the standard of review is constantly changing.

    A few weeks ago, DeAndre Hopkins was egregiously interfered with in the end zone, and upon replay review, the non-call was upheld. Yesterday, in the Browns Bengals game, Baker Mayfield’s 3rd interception of the day was automatically reviewed due to the turnover, and the officials decided to call PI – despite it not rising nearly to the level of the Hopkins non-interference call. Had the Bengals not intercepted the pass, replay would likely have not come into play, it would have been an incomplete pass. Instead, first down Browns, late in a 1 possession game. Since it was the Bengals, no one cares though.

    (I’m not implying the 4th quarter call cost the Bengals the game. They stink out loud and lost because of terrible red zone playcalling. But the pandering to the Patriots/Saints/Steelers etc. is the reason we have things like this terrible PI review idea.)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!