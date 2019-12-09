Noah Fant has bruised foot, hip irritation, but Broncos are optimistic

Getty Images

Broncos rookie Noah Fant left Sunday’s game with 12:45 remaining, carted from the sideline to the locker room with a foot injury.

The tight end continues to undergo tests, but the Broncos are encouraged that Fant’s injury is not serious.

“I think he’s OK,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “He got stepped on and his foot got a little bruised there, which is OK, and a little hip irritation injury. They’re still doing more tests on him, but hopefully optimistic.”

The team’s first-round draft pick caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Texans. He played 29 of 59 snaps.

Fant initially hurt his foot in a preseason game against the 49ers, but he has played every game this season.