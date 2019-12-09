Panthers will continue to start Kyle Allen at quarterback

Getty Images

At this point, one can only assume that Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier isn’t ready to play in an NFL game — or isn’t able to defend himself in the current situation.

Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell told reporters that Kyle Allen would continue to start, despite his struggles during the five-game losing streak that helped create an interim coach situation.

During that losing streak, Allen has thrown seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, lost three fumbles and been sacked 24 times. It seems like forever ago when he won his first four starts and people were wondering if he’d be a long-term replacement for Cam Newton.

Now, he’s just playing out the string for a team eliminated from playoff contention, with three games left before a new coach comes in with his own thoughts about the future of the position. They haven’t ruled out playing Grier at some point, but it might not be the best thing for his development (or welfare).