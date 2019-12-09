Patrick Mahomes: Hand doesn’t feel great, but it’s something you play with

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got up shaking his right hand after taking a hit in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots and his next pass was wobbly enough to create concern that he might have to come out of the game.

Mahomes never did come out of what turned out to be a 23-16 win and head coach Andy Reid said after the game that he could tell Mahomes “wasn’t gripping all that well” after picking up the injury. Mahomes said it impacted his throws on deep balls, but that he didn’t consider making way for Matt Moore.

“It doesn’t feel great right now but it’s something that you play with,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “In this sport, you’re going to get hurt, you’re going to bang something. So for me, it’s about going out there and competing and relying on my teammates to help me out whenever I’m not feeling 100 percent.”

Mahomes finished the day 26-of-40 for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The coming days will let us know if his hand will remain a concern for this week’s game against the Broncos.