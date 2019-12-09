Patriots admit video crew violated league policy, say it was unintentional

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2019, 9:49 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots have admitted that a video crew they sent to Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game violated league policy by filming the field from the press box. But the team says it was a mistake, not an attempt to cheat.

In a statement issued Monday night, the Patriots indicated the filming was done for content on the team’s website, independently of the team’s football operations, and that there was no intention of gaining a competitive advantage over the Bengals, the Patriots’ next opponent.

“On Sunday, Dec. 8, the content team sent a three-person video crew to the Bengals-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium in order to capture one part of a longer feature on the Patriots scouting department, in this case a Patriots pro personnel scout while he was working in the press box,” the statement from the team said. “While we sought and were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight. In addition to filming the scout, the production crew — without specific knowledge of League rules — inappropriately filmed the field from the press box. The sole purpose of the filming twas to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.”

Because of their history, the Patriots may not get the benefit of the doubt. In 2007, the Patriots were docked a first-round draft pick after they were caught taping the Jets’ coaches’ signals. This violation could result in more league discipline.

304 responses to “Patriots admit video crew violated league policy, say it was unintentional

  3. Cheating against the Bengals? Come on Bill…That’s low, even for you.

    Wait a minute, no it’s not.

  4. Give these cheating scumbags the program death penalty a la college football.

    At the end of the day they KNOW they get a competitive advantage by doing it or they wouldn’t risk getting caught. They were warned before the first Spygate but they did it anyway… because they KNEW it worked for them.

    Biggest cheating franchise in the history of sports.

  5. Godell drop the hammer once and for all. This is like what the 10th time they’ve been caught cheating? That’s not even taking into account all the off season extracurriculars they were involved in this year.

  6. Filming the Bengals lol. Tape the Ravens if they want to make their offense better! 🙂

    Probably a big fine and nothing more as long as there really is no connection to the team.

  8. Hopefully the league learned their lesson from before. Show the tape please.

    Do that and then move on.

  10. Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills, and nobody puts an asterisk on it like the New England Patriots.

  13. After Spygate and Kraft-gate, the Patriots should just avoid anything related to cameras, camcorders, video cameras, betamax, vhs, vhs-c, vcrs, dvd recorders, dvds, blu-ray, hd, 4k, televisions, footballs, or anything related to CHEATING.

  15. I think watching Tom Brady’s fire turning into embers and soon to be extinguished is gonna be punishment enough for the franchise.

  16. Pretty stupid move on the part of the Pats organization, but this is an overwrought tempest in a very small teacup.

  18. Patriots Derangement Syndrome should be included in the official AMA list of legitimate psychological disoders.

  21. I guess Bill had his crew go on to Cincinnati a little early….its OK they didn’t mean to cheat, they didn’t realize that the Bengals were actually practicing while they were filming.

  24. The fans of this disgrace of a team actually believe their coach and QB belong in the HOF. sorry . Cheaters dont belong there and those that have been caught cheating multiple times most certainly aren’t HOFers.

  25. ‘We’re On to Cincinnati’ , ha!

    Like them or not, the NFL will be more boring when this New England dynasty ends.

  26. How many other team TV crews have have been caught doing this this year? Or last year? None? Hmm… Poor Bill. He just has the worst luck.

  28. What’= is this?
    Actually admitting to something?
    That’s not The Patriot Way!

    Of course, trying to spin it and excuse it away is The Patriot Way.

    Death, taxes and the Patriot cheating… Th only certainties in life.

  37. There’s always a perfectly good explanation for this repetitive behavior. Bill?Anyone? Oh, yeah, you have no idea who those guys were. They don’t work for the team, we’ve never seen them before, we didn’t authorize them, they acted completely independant.

  38. Aw, c’mon man! It’s pure coincidence that the next opponent was also the next stop for the “documentary” film crew.
    I hear the film crew will be in Pittsburgh next week, but it has nothing to do with the fact the Steelers are playing the Bills. Really, it doesn’t! The fact that the Pats play the Bills the following week is just another coincidence. Honest!
    Actually, it’s all the NFL’s fault for scheduling games without consulting with the Pats on their film crew schedule.
    In other coincidences, all the Chiefs’ equipment showed up at Gillette Stadium 2 hours before game time, yesterday. It seems the driver got lost, or something like that.
    Wow, what is it a full moon or something? All these coincidences. Weird!

  43. Honestly I’m actually not convinced anything intentionally nefarious happened on this one. Granted I’m not convinced the league was 100% in the right the last time either.

  44. I think the contents of the tape will show us whether it really was unintentional.
    I’d like to believe it was.

    Just casual shots of the field and sidelines and all is ok. But zeroing in on coaches and their signals is a different story and one that will be hard to shake off.

    Show us the tape.

  47. Gotta say as a long time Pats fan I find this absolutely stupidly mystifying as to how they would allow a crew anywhere near another football field after what happened years ago.

  48. I’ve said for years that the cheating culture there is so pervasive, everything we know and suspect is just the tip of the iceberg.
    Just makes you wonder about all the things they must get away with.

  51. Any person can watch every play and the sideline by buying nfl game pass and using “all-22”.
    Pretending that filming the team during a game is some Astros-esque advantage/ Russian-esque conspiracy is ridiculous.

  54. So, you would have us believe that Belicheat is a mastermind and an ignorant fool all at the same time. Yeah, I’m not buying that, they know exactly what they were doing.

  55. Wait, what? The Patriots say they sent a video crew to the Bengals-Browns game to shoot video for the Patriots website???? The week before the Patriots play the Bengals?

    Most people know this as what’s called a LIE.

  57. patriotwayrules says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:15 pm
    Gotta say as a long time Pats fan I find this absolutely stupidly mystifying as to how they would allow a crew anywhere near another football field after what happened years ago.

    1 0 Rate This

    —————

    teams film every week

    all teams film their games regardless

    this smells like a way for the nfl to quell another fiasco, but unless Goodell shows us the tape, it looks like he has no control over constant gotcha games with teams knowing it’s open season on the pats, and just wants a clean ending

    how about this? don’t allow teams to claim such stupid things and start fining teams that do

    there is nothing to film in terms of signals that any fan could not do or scout or whomever from the stands

    if goodell does not show us the exact film, he is a liar

    again

  58. 8oneanddones says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:03 pm
    ‘We’re On to Cincinnati’ , ha!

    Like them or not, the NFL will be more boring when this New England dynasty ends.

    1 4 Rate This

    Haha no it won’t. Patriot fans will be the only ones bored. The rest of the NFL will move on and survive just fine.

  59. patriotwayrules says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:15 pm
    Gotta say as a long time Pats fan I find this absolutely stupidly mystifying as to how they would allow a crew anywhere near another football field after what happened years ago.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————-

    Goodell won’t do it

    That’s the whole point. He would rather cheat than be transparent

  60. finzfan49 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:06 pm
    If it looks like a rat, smells like a rat and acts like a rat… its probably a rat.
    Just saying…

    18 5

    ————-

    I agree. Remove cheater Goodell once
    and for all.

  61. I dont plan on ever getting in trouble with the law, but if I do, I sure as heck hope that none of the posters on this thread are on the jury. Convicting and sentencing without hearing or seeing any evidence is disturbing stuff.

  62. You know, I’m a bit of a Patriots guy, think they have the GOAT at Qb and coach, but this is getting a bit much.Really? Filming the Bengals? It appears they can’t stop themselves at this point. They get near any type of AV equipment and they can’t resist using it. Whats next, courtroom sketch artists on the sidelines?Etch-O-sketch in the coaches box?

  63. Steve Nelson says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:03 pm
    How many other team TV crews have have been caught doing this this year? Or last year? None? Hmm… Poor Bill. He just has the worst luck.

    8 4 Rate This
    ———————-

    Umm, no one films documentary footage like
    NE does. This is the point. Jealousy.

    Goodell best be careful. Kraft could sell and blow it all up. Fascinating
    seeing how far Goodell and the owners will go.

  65. The show is a separate entity from the team. They have this program where they show their crew doing their jobs. It does not involve Belichick at all.

  66. @tylawspick6

    So Goodell is a liar? Goodell during spygate said there was nothing on the tapes to prove they cheated. So did he lie about that? Just face it, Goodell and Kraft are buddies and it’s time to pay the piper. Goodell has covered for the Patriots long enough and he’s tired of looking stupid doing so.

  67. Wow this comment section is absurd. They sent an advance scout to scout their next opponent. Pretty sure every team does this. They just happen to be filming a documentary and wanted to show what the advance scout does and sees and looks for. If they were cheating they sure wouldn’t be telling the world what happened and more likely than not sharing that video footage immediately with the league and the Bengals

  69. I’d like to see what’s on the tape. If it’s innocuous than we move on to the next Patriots related story to overreact to. If there’s something totally out of bounds than pin them to the wall. These comments make me feel sorry for Patriots fans, well almost, there are six trophies sitting around NE HQ.

  72. Haha…sorry—no one is getting kicked out of the league or getting little “asterisks” painted on their Lombardi trophies, because well, that’s silly. The championships happened and the Patriots earned them. We get it — you didn’t like that 20 year stretch very much. Loud and clear.

    Not to worry though—you can always scribble furiously in your respective diaries that the Patriots “squeezed and pulled and hurt my neck” during that time. We will provide the different brightly colored pens for you if it helps.

  73. Matt Walsh in 2007: “Videographers were told to wear credentials that said patriots TV or Kraft Productions. The videographers were also provided with excuses for what to tell NFL Security if asked what they were doing. Tell them you’re filming footage for a team show.”
    The Patriots were warned multiple times before they got punished in 2007. It was their arrogance in continuing to cheat that got them in hot water. Call me crazy, but I am thinking forfeiting a first round pick wasn’t enough punishment to get them to stop it.

  74. Notorious P.I.G. says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:39 pm
    I’d like to see what’s on the tape. If it’s innocuous than we move on to the next Patriots related story to overreact to. If there’s something totally out of bounds than pin them to the wall. These comments make me feel sorry for Patriots fans, well almost, there are six trophies sitting around NE HQ.

    2 0

    —————

    Well, this would explain the bagjob last night by Goodell. There are a handful of owners that simply hate Kraft. They are trying to drive him out of the league.

    They went after BB, then Brady and now it is Kraft.

    Goodell would have to show the tape tomorrow to be seen as credible.

  75. Don’t sweat it, Roger. Bob Kraft is a pushover. He will accept whatever punishment you dole out.

  77. I always thought Deflate Gate was overblown because of Bill Belichick and after this incident I’m starting to think again if Brady mistake was on another team and coach he would of gotten just a simple fine and firm warning be careful text time.Will this be the last straw for Brady to leave and say he’s done.

  81. If there was nothing on the spygate tapes, why did Goodell burn them. Why not let
    everyone see how innocent they were. The Patriots just can’t go very long without
    doing something sleazy.

  83. Roger is in a real pickle here. He has shown favoritism to the Patroits before. Myles Garrett was made a example because NFL do not want a violent behavior repeated. Here we are again with the integrity of the league challenged by repeat offenders of serious rules violation. Are you going to make an example of them regardless of intentions. Everyone is watching Dodger. Your move.

  84. The NFL enabled this when they pulled the tuck rule crap years ago to screw Al Davis one last time. From then on the Patriots have been immune to the rules everyone else plays by. Because Bill knows the truth and he holds it over the league’s head.

  85. It’s awesome watching pats fans get lit right now. They are superficial maggots who think the football world revolves around them. It’s funny how they never acknowledge that anyone can possibly be good. I’m not saying their super bowl wins are tainted but stop trying to act like BB wasn’t part of this.

    Let me put it this way: when Doug Marrone coached Buffalo, he wanted control that ran so deep that it also included what clips were to be shown on the news. DOUG MARRONE. Everyone knows that BB has his finger on the pulse of every part of that organization.. this is not even close. Football operations (ie- bb) knew what this was about. But hey, great job with such a precise letter so soon.

  86. Roger is in a real pickle here. He has shown favoritism to the Patroits before. Myles Garrett was made a example because NFL do not want a violent behavior repeated. Here we are again with the integrity of the league challenged by repeat offenders of serious rules violation. Are you going to make an example of them regardless of intentions. Everyone is watching Dodger. Your move.

    That tape will be destroyed by Thursday with no comment from the league office

  87. Yeah, just like the Chiefs’ gear was accidentally sent to Newark. Why is it all these strange things always happen when a team plays the Patriots (or in this case, soon to play the Patriots).

    Cheating against the Bengals though. Wow.

  88. Bill is playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers…the problem is, the rest of the league is playing by the rules of checkers, because those are the rules. To play chess would be, what do they call it..cheating.

  91. If they were that intent on of being a cheater and being secretive, I don’t think they would send someone in a patriots shirt to go film things. Everyweek teams change their calls and what they are going to do, because the other team is going to have tape on them. If it were any other team, ESPN wouldn’t have it repeatedly scrolling at the bottom of the TV.

  92. If it was any other team being filmed I’d be on the bandwagon, but I really don’t think BB is dumb enough to take such a risk just to film the Bengals. Doesn’t make a lot of sense.

  93. The Patriots are not a good team this year. They’ve played an easy schedule. They’ve lost every game to teams with win

  97. Why are the patriots the only ones you hear this happening with? They have too many of these events for it to be anything other than cheating.

  98. “Why do you only hear about this and the patriots?”

    Because New York is the media center of the US and Belichick stiffed the Jets twenty years ago. Also, sportswriters love their “narratives” which are easy to run with. Digging to the truth of a story takes work.

    Seriously, the “DeflateGate” story ran for two years even though any high school student with moderate knowledge of the physics of gases understood that there was never any evidence that anybody had tampered with footballs. As has been attested to countless times by actual scientists.

  100. Patriots admitted error was their 3rd party film crew (not part of team) failing to notifying Bengals. They did notify the Browns though.

    If the team was in on this and trying to cheat they would have had the film crew not notify anybody.

  102. I’ve been saying for years those super bowls are not legit. What other team has made “adjustments” like they did against the Falcons and Jaguars in back to back playoffs to go on and win while being down far behind? The Malcolm Butler interception where he was lined up perfectly? Every play they seem lined up perfectly, especially after the half when it go more and more behind. This is not a coincidence, no one is that smart of a coach to do this for eighteen years.

  103. Only one problemo. They could have had ten people with phones doing the same thing from the stands. Nothing to gain.besides its the bungles.

  104. Lets not forget Josh McDaniels was fined while he was the head Coach of the Broncos for filming the 49ers practice. Cheating is the Patriot way.

  105. Once again the Patriots prove that they are who we thought they were, along with their know-nothing, classless,frontrunning, goony fans.

  107. You do realize it’s not illegal to film, just illegal to film from the press box.
    If you think your team doesn’t film opposing teams you need to learn more about how scouting works in the NFL.

  108. fohgedaboutit says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Matt Walsh in 2007: “Videographers were told to wear credentials that said patriots TV or Kraft Productions. The videographers were also provided with excuses for what to tell NFL Security if asked what they were doing. Tell them you’re filming footage for a team show.”

    The Patriots were warned multiple times before they got punished in 2007. It was their arrogance in continuing to cheat that got them in hot water. Call me crazy, but I am thinking forfeiting a first round pick wasn’t enough punishment to get them to stop it.

    ————-

    Matt Walsh is a proven liar who was the alleged “source” for the now legendary fake story about the Patriots filming the Rams’ walk-through before Super Bowl 36 (a story the Boston Herald retracted). So yeah, you’re crazy.

  109. So was spygate and deflategate, unintentional right. Some how New England ends up in the news for all the wrong reasons and the fans are supposed to believe they are never guilty of nothing. NOT. New England Asterisks.

  112. Right because when you are going to cheat you always get permission and credentials from the home team and setup in plain view in the press box. You people and your dumb conspiracy theories are disgusting

  113. roninscribe says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:50 pm
    fohgedaboutit says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Matt Walsh in 2007: “Videographers were told to wear credentials that said patriots TV or Kraft Productions. The videographers were also provided with excuses for what to tell NFL Security if asked what they were doing. Tell them you’re filming footage for a team show.”

    The Patriots were warned multiple times before they got punished in 2007. It was their arrogance in continuing to cheat that got them in hot water. Call me crazy, but I am thinking forfeiting a first round pick wasn’t enough punishment to get them to stop it.

    ==========

    Guess you forgot the Jets taped the Pats in 06. And that it was and still is legal to tape in certain locations.

    And guess you forgot the Katt Walsh story was completely retracted by the news outlet reporting it.

    Inconvenient facts

  114. Lest anyone forgot, in week 4,Bills coach McDermott had to run off Pats people filming on his sideline. No one did anything about that. Why would they stop?

  116. This is a bunch of bs. I know everybody wants to see this team lose,but beat em on the field or shut up. The game hasn’t been played and everybody calling em cheaters. There is nothing in that film that they can use that will help em beat Cincy.

  117. Bill Belichick is allegedly this football mastermind. Yet the Patriots are the only team in football who have now violated league rules on taping not once but twice. How many times have they gotten away with it? Plenty! The scout should’ve known the rules even if the film crew didn’t!

  118. Oh, I get it. He wasn’t saying “We’re on to Cincinnati”, he was saying “We’re onto Cincinnati”.

  119. Was scrolling thru waiting for tylaw to pipe in with a series of well articulated, intelligent, and non biased comments.

    This is foolish and anyone arguing otherwise is either naive or easily gaslighted. Patriots must be punished for continued violations. Fans of the team dont want to believe it but the astrix is real.

  120. Filming from the press box, wow, what subterfuge, all kinds of secrets to be gained! Are you people for real? They get all 22s of the game which shows more than anything could from the press box.

    They had a SCOUT there. He was scouting their next opponent,the hapless bengals. Is that illegal too? You people hear camera and go into a tizzy. Laughable.

  122. Make the Patriots go back to their red uniforms and the Minuite man in a 3 point stance on the helmet. THAT Uniform and logo represented some integrity. The silver and blue flying Elvis represents cheaters.

  123. lmao so many comments I don’t need to read em to know what you’re saying.I’m one of the biggest PAts haters you’ll find, and this story makes me giddy, but let’s use logic here. As a lifelong Browns fan that watched them whip us this year, I can assure you they’re not spying on us. As someone that knows the Bengals well too, I can assure you they’re not spying on them either. As much as I want this to be true, it would have to happen to much better teams, at least one, for me to even consider believing this to be cheating. They’ve won one game, and we’re not making the playoffs, so who really believes this nonsense?

  125. I dont think a legitamte film crew doing a real story on a real scout means there wasn’t something untoward going on. I think the Pats may have a number of real documentaries and video journaling going on that filters to legit sources, just like criminals run legitimate businesses that help hide and justify illicit activities. I dont know this to be true, but it possible, and would be the clever way to do it. Perhaps, one man on the team is the guy doing the spying, while the other two are doing actual stories for the website. They go lots of places where media badges take them and who knows what they see and hear. Even if we give the Pats benefit of the doubt, and pretend the filming was unintentional or inadvertent, if they filmed the sideline, it is still a huge violation. With the Pats history on this, the integrity of the League is jeopardized again. There can be no excuse for that.

  126. People praise belicheat for being ultra detailed on every facet of the organization, and this nothing, come on !!! Enough with this. BIG punishment should be in order. Draft picks, money, suspensions. How many times does this have to happen. Saying you did the crime doesn’t excuse it, that only works in politics

  128. It was a marketing piece for the team website. They asked permission of the home team.

    It was an outside contractor filming one day in the life of a scout. The posters make it sound like the Patriots are the Soviet Russians of the 1950s and it was the equivalent of One Day In The Life Of Ivan Denisovitch and Belichick is more evil than Joseph Stalin.

    How many cameras film during games and practices in an average NFL game week? NFL Network and teams are constantly filming the sidelines during games.

    In the words of Shakespeare, I believe the lady doth protest too much.

  129. The Patriots ”unintentionally” sent a camera crew to CLEVELAND OHIO who just happens to be playing their next appointment. This kind of news NEVER happens to any other team. Patriot fans, you are the Lance Armstrong of the NFL. Asterisks forever.

  132. …..Ever notice how fans with either “steel” or “bills” in their screen names believe filming is something that only The Greatest Franchise In NFL History (FACT) does?

  135. Look at all the stupid comments..

    Hi the the Patriots website, there’s a series called “Do Your Job”

    If they were trying to do something wrong would they set the camera up right next to the Bengals employee?

  136. I’ve been saying for years those super bowls are not legit. What other team has made “adjustments” like they did against the Falcons and Jaguars in back to back playoffs to go on and win while being down far behind? The Malcolm Butler interception where he was lined up perfectly? Every play they seem lined up perfectly, especially after the half when it go more and more behind. This is not a coincidence, no one is that smart of a coach to do this for eighteen years.


    what An IDIOT

    You do understand all this is ALREADY on video
    Wether they film it or not
    It’s called the all 22

  139. At some point even Patriot fans have to feel disappointment in their own franchise. How could you stand behind any of those Super Bowls and believe it wasn’t truly tainted by the actions of their top officials to not just “gain advantage“ but to obtain the answers to a upcoming opponent. Absolutely embarrassing. To get caught once, I understand a slap on the wrist. I get that. To get caught time and time again deserves some some repercussion that I doubt the NFL would ever dish out.

  140. The Patriots should face some disciplinary action even if they accidentally violated league rules out of ignorance or some nefarious reason. The scout they were doing the documentary on should know the league rules. Do I think they cheated, probably not, but they should be penalized for their ignorance. After Spygate, every scout should know the rules, and although they were credentialed and received permission from CLEVELAND, they should have received permission from Cincinnati, given they are their next opponent. To video someone in their division, as well as the next opponent was extremely stupid. It’s not as if they couldn’t do their video in Philadelphia this evening to document how they scouts perform their advanced scouting. Given the fact that they played the NFC East division this year, it would have made more sense to do the video in a stadium where you only face these teams once every four years. That and by the time they face these teams again, most of these teams, (if not all of the teams in the NFC East) will have new coaches with new playbooks. Wouldn’t it have made more sense to have gotten permission from the Eagles and Giants to demonstrate how advanced scouting is performed? Given the fact that the game was played only a day later than the Cleveland Cincinnati game, I don’t think one day delay would impact the timing of the production. The Patriots have already admitted that they were aware of the rules, but did not execute common sense after being busted for this before. Do these employees not have to be required to have prior authorization from the organization before they undertake such actions on behalf of the organization? If not, then the Patriots are incompetent fools.

  141. The scary part is all we know about are the times they have been caught. What else have they been doing under the radar? I say strip them and the Astros of their titles. They are all illegitimate.

  144. The Vontaze Burfict sentencing guidelines should be in effect for this situation. At this point the league has to assume the worst intentions.

  146. I watched a 60 minutes feature on NFL coaches a few years ago. In the story they featured John Fox during his time with Carolina.

    He chose the toilet paper players used at camp!

    Nothing happens without the coach knowing. The idea that this is happening without BB (or his wizard Ernie) knowing is laughable. Not to mention the history here.

  148. 6burgh says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:00 pm
    I think watching Tom Brady’s fire turning into embers and soon to be extinguished is gonna be punishment enough for the franchise.

    _________________________________________________________

    Please note this is the team that drafted Jimmy Garrappolo. You think they will end up without a QB that can beat your sorry team? LOL.

  149. FredLynnFan says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:36 pm
    Patriots admitted error was their 3rd party film crew (not part of team) failing to notifying Bengals. They did notify the Browns though.

    If the team was in on this and trying to cheat they would have had the film crew not notify anybody.

    Haha, no. They never would have got in the press box without notifying the Browns. Nice try though.

  150. LOL. Keep whining, haters. Patriots are filming the Bengals from the advance scouting press box as part of some devious spying effort? Please turn in your tin foil hats.

  153. I remember a game in New England years ago on a snow covered field the Patriots kicker came on for a field goal try and they brought out a snow plow to clear the field for him, but not the other team. It was over looked by the league. The cheating started a long time ago. The NFL better investigate this filming and not just take the Patriots word for it. They are proven known cheaters!

  155. The Patriots send an independent three man video crew to the game and NOT tell them whats legal and illegal to tape? right,and it was Ukraine and not Russia that meddled in our past election.the lies are getting very old very fast in todays news.

  157. so here is my concern with this event. Did the Patriots self report, or are they only acknowledging the act once NFL security were involved?

    The Patriots did 3 things wrong here. First, they didn’t inform the league. Second, they didn’t inform the Bengals. Finally, they didn’t let the video crew know the rules around how to tape.

    I don’t see how this won’t be a huge fine. Here is another thought, if the league wants to be thorough, and that is, did the Patriots do this same thing in other stadiums.

  159. The league is out to get the Patriots. Everyone is trying to take down the Patriots because they’re the gold standard that other teams can’t rise to, so they’re all jealous of the Patriots. Got to take down number 1 to make yourself feel better.

  160. 25 37 Rate This
    steelcurtainn says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:52 pm
    So was spygate and deflategate, unintentional right. Some how New England ends up in the news for all the wrong reasons and the fans are supposed to believe they are never guilty of nothing. NOT. New England Asterisks.

    49 15 Rate This

    ————

    Correct. There is nothing to be guiity of.

  161. What will be interesting is to see after admitting and being caught before will Godel finally stand up to the NE machine

  162. The 8 people still coming up with excuses sound like trumpkins against impeachment. Yeah right. Nothing happened. Bill is totally innocent of all wrongdoing.

  163. 21st century update to an old saying:
    Better to be thought a fool than to start typing, hit send, and remove all doubt.

  164. We all learned that cold weather causes loss of psi in footballs … what we didn’t learn was how much friction causes warmth and psi to go up in footballs from being used , Has no one ever played with a ball a little low on air and notice itt get more firm as you played with it ? So they checked that cold causes psi loss but did the go and use those balls in game like play and check how that effects the psi ?

  165. Blaming the “mistake” on the 3rd party film crew just doesn’t hold water.

    Was this the first time this crew was used? If so, it was the team’s responsibility to ensure that the crew they hired knew what no to do. If not, they should have been familiar with the rules for filming from the press box. Either way, the responsibility and culpability ultimately rests with the team.

    Oh, and if the Pats and other teams film in other team’s stadiums as a matter of routine, there should be no way any crew films the field “accidentally”.

    In short, their explanation has a few holes in it.

  166. tylawspick6 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:18 pm
    Show us the tape.

    $100 there is nothing on it
    ———————
    I actually agree! BUT…the Pats sending a film crew anywhere is just asking for trouble.

  170. Were moving on to Cincinatti now we know what the hoodie meant when he said that…I’m sure the guy who is prepared for every situation knew the rules.

  171. It’s truly amazing how many ignorant people, who are suppose to be adults, bless us with their uninformed and totally hateful comments. Do any of you know that filming is allowed and that this documentary had ZERO to do with the team preparation? Seriously, if they were looking for “competitive advantage, which is hysterical, they filmed the Bengals? lol

  172. I think the whole NFL would benefit from an admission that winning at all costs is not the proper standard. For decades fans have had to sit by and watch the Patriots cheat through each and every title and the league does next to nothing. Take away the rings and ban the perpetrators for life. Send a message because the current strategy isn’t working with Belicheat or his his toadies.

  173. LOL at the Pats’ fans who are saying is video taping deal is to “silence” the Pats because of bad calls during a game. Does anyone honestly think the Patriots are the only team to have some calls go against them? Here’s a newsflash, it happens week in and week out to multiple teams. Get real!

  174. I believe them. It blows my minds that anyone would believe the Patriots would not try to illegally film the Ravens or Chiefs but definitely need a competitive advantage against a 1-12 Bengals team.

  176. Like they need to tape the Bengals to beat them. I guess this is the Bengals’ way of staying relevant for something other than the first overall pick.

  177. Who Cares? It’s amazing the amount of Get-a-lifers out there who attach their existence and importance in life to their NFL team. If you want to talk about sad, just read through these forums.

  178. So—after the massive PR disaster, loss of draft picks, and fines from the previous violation of this EXACT SAME BEHAVIOR–Patriots now want everyone to believe that a crew, hired by them to shoot this “documentary” series somehow was unaware that shooting the upcoming opponents’ sideline coaches for an entire quarter was “inadvertent”? That is complete and total BS. I work in this world. When shooting anything for any NFL event, there are strict rules of access, levels of press credentials. These guys/gals did not go to shoot some simple b roll of a scout in the booth on a typical Sunday and then “accidentally” set up the tripod IN FRONT OF THE PRESS BOX and shoot the Bengals sideline for an entire quarter. Though the question is rightfully asked “You need to cheat to beat the Bengals?” Let’s see the interview of them when they got caught. It has been reported the camera op said “can we just delete the files and forget the whole thing?”. If it was me, and I had done NOTHING wrong, I would say “here are my cards, review them, we were only shooting b roll of our guy”. That is NOT what happened here and Pats fans are all in denial of what are now KNOWN FACTS.

  180. Videotaping your own scouting department? For a hype video or what? I know the average fan is just dying to see what the scouts do behind the scenes. I’m sure NFL films can’t wait to produce that segment. It’s gonna be so exciting.

  182. As a life long Patriots fan… 55years (I saw my first game at age 9) I have been through a crap load of crap in the early years and with never winning, then the spy gate scandal ( which I still think was way over blown anyway)this event is just inexcusable. The lack of sensitivity to just the word FILMING should not be lost on the PR group at Foxboro.

    This is just downright freaking stupid and dumb. For the website? you send a couple of lackeys who don’t know the rules to film a team?? with the intent to show how scouting is done??? Who sat in on this meeting and didn’t put 2 & 2 together and maybe say “hey maybe we should just talk it through some more ?? You know filming isn’t something we should take lightly.

    Where was the freaking red light!!??????? How dumb can you get Mr. Patriots PR man??? Why wasn’t all the I’s dotted and T’s crossed before they went there to begin with?? Why not choose a team we don’t play and simulate the scouting process??? Then no one can come out and say we were filming an opponent ahead fo playing them?? what the freak???

    This will do nothing but fuel the haters and frankly it could have all been averted with someone in that PR room had any experience with spy gate at all.

    Here we go again… man what a lousy way to start a Tuesday……

  183. This scandal riddled team makes six super bowl wins look a little less earned. Then again, when the QB is declining in passer rating, and and yards per attempt over last ten weeks are dead last among 27 qualified passers….well…these thing will occur.

  184. this is simple.

    Suspend Belichick for the rest of the 2019 and the entire 2020 season.

    Forfeiture of all 2020 draft picks.

    No compensatory draft picks for 5 years.

    then and only then will they will understand the seriousness of their transgressions.

  185. Soooo, you have the BIGGEST videotaping scandal ever. You were fined 500K and lost a 1st round draft pick…………but you send a crew out and DON’T make sure they dont violate this exact cheating you were hit with before? MAYBE if it wasn’t you in deflate gate i can see this excuse. But bill is meticulous…….he doesn’t just send a film crew out with no direction or SPECIFICS of what not to do. They cheat to beat the 1-11 bungals………so they cheat to beat everyone basically. Shocker.

  188. richndc says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:29 am
    So—after the massive PR disaster, loss of draft picks, and fines from the previous violation of this EXACT SAME BEHAVIOR–Patriots now want everyone to believe that a crew, hired by them to shoot this “documentary” series somehow was unaware that shooting the upcoming opponents’ sideline coaches for an entire quarter was “inadvertent”? That is complete and total BS. I work in this world. When shooting anything for any NFL event, there are strict rules of access, levels of press credentials. These guys/gals did not go to shoot some simple b roll of a scout in the booth on a typical Sunday and then “accidentally” set up the tripod IN FRONT OF THE PRESS BOX and shoot the Bengals sideline for an entire quarter. Though the question is rightfully asked “You need to cheat to beat the Bengals?” Let’s see the interview of them when they got caught. It has been reported the camera op said “can we just delete the files and forget the whole thing?”. If it was me, and I had done NOTHING wrong, I would say “here are my cards, review them, we were only shooting b roll of our guy”. That is NOT what happened here and Pats fans are all in denial of what are now KNOWN FACTS.

    0 1 Rate This

    ————————–

    You’re sort of dumb. They HAD credentials and the Browns themselves were right there allowing it.

    Also, the film crew is a contracted set of workers, not Patriots employees.

    A swing and a miss. Again.

    Do not force me to post that Cowher interview again either to embarrass you more from 2007.

    The real lie is that Goodell made it seem like filming anything during a game was illegal, which is false.

    Every team has people they send to shoot games from the end zone location as well. There is also documentary footage of that on NE’s website.

    Team personnel and LOCATION is what matters. If it was Monti Ossenfort they were filming, he belongs in the press box as an advanced scout. It was likely one his underlings is my guess, but no Pats employee was filming any sideline.

    Get your facts and homework done before running your mouth.

  189. FootbalFanz says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:43 am
    Soooo, you have the BIGGEST videotaping scandal ever. You were fined 500K and lost a 1st round draft pick…………but you send a crew out and DON’T make sure they dont violate this exact cheating you were hit with before? MAYBE if it wasn’t you in deflate gate i can see this excuse. But bill is meticulous…….he doesn’t just send a film crew out with no direction or SPECIFICS of what not to do. They cheat to beat the 1-11 bungals………so they cheat to beat everyone basically. Shocker.

    2 0 Rate This

    ——————–

    BB IS NOT INVOLVED WITH KRAFT PRODUCTIONS

    My goodness people. READ and get to a community college while you’re at it.

  190. davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:49 am
    If so innocent then why out of ALL 31 other teams you pick the 1 your playing next week???

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Because you won’t see what an advance scout does in the documentary, you moron!

    My goodness.

  191. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:08 am
    LOL at the Pats’ fans who are saying is video taping deal is to “silence” the Pats because of bad calls during a game. Does anyone honestly think the Patriots are the only team to have some calls go against them? Here’s a newsflash, it happens week in and week out to multiple teams. Get real!

    0 1 Thank You

    —————–

    False.

    Rules and protocols are not changed to steal 2 TDs in the same game like that.

  193. fohgedaboutit says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Matt Walsh in 2007: “Videographers were told to wear credentials that said patriots TV or Kraft Productions. The videographers were also provided with excuses for what to tell NFL Security if asked what they were doing. Tell them you’re filming footage for a team show.”

    The Patriots were warned multiple times before they got punished in 2007. It was their arrogance in continuing to cheat that got them in hot water. Call me crazy, but I am thinking forfeiting a first round pick wasn’t enough punishment to get them to stop it.

    ————-

    Matt Walsh is a proven liar who was the alleged “source” for the now legendary fake story about the Patriots filming the Rams’ walk-through before Super Bowl 36 (a story the Boston Herald retracted). So yeah, you’re crazy.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    So Matt Walsh is a liar except that what he described is exactly what’s happening now. Just a crazy coincidence, right???

  194. nflfollower says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:36 am
    Videotaping your own scouting department? For a hype video or what? I know the average fan is just dying to see what the scouts do behind the scenes. I’m sure NFL films can’t wait to produce that segment. It’s gonna be so exciting

    If you go to there website there IS a series called “Do Your Job”
    The last episode followed an athletic trainer.

    So it’s real
    And advanced scouts always go to the next opponent, that’s there Job

  195. justintuckrule says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:44 am
    The 8 people still coming up with excuses sound like trumpkins against impeachment. Yeah right. Nothing happened. Bill is totally innocent of all wrongdoing.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    What “wrongdoing”?

    Because the Kraft Productions contracted staff didn’t alert the Bengals? The rules specifically states, as the Pats have done for other portions of the segments, to get permission from the home team to do anything like this. They did.

    They’re being nice by saying they should have notified the league, which I am not sure they’ve done on the other portions of these kinds of documentary shoots.

    Just because your team doesn’t do cool things for the fans, doesn’t mean a team like NE doesn’t do cool things like shoot behind the scenes material for the fans to see.

  196. Gotta love all these crybabies who post nonstop about the Patriots. I especially love the morons who say Goodell was helping the Pats out by destroying tapes from 12 years ago. If Goodell were to be helping the Pats wouldn’t he have released the PSI results from the 2015 season? It’s awesome you guys focus more on the Pats than you do the teams you root for.

  198. melikefootball says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:42 am
    What will be interesting is to see after admitting and being caught before will Godel finally stand up to the NE machine
    ____________________________________

    ……NE Machine! (I Love That!!!)

  199. john baxter says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:13 am
    so here is my concern with this event. Did the Patriots self report, or are they only acknowledging the act once NFL security were involved?

    The Patriots did 3 things wrong here. First, they didn’t inform the league. Second, they didn’t inform the Bengals. Finally, they didn’t let the video crew know the rules around how to tape.

    I don’t see how this won’t be a huge fine. Here is another thought, if the league wants to be thorough, and that is, did the Patriots do this same thing in other stadiums.

    1 0 Rate This

    —————-

    Kraft Productions, not the team or the staff, etc, have filmed other elements of game day activities behind the scenes for the fans.

    For example, they’ve already done one on the scouting staff and the TEAM film crew with the angles from the end zones, which is the “22 film” that all teams do.

    It’s a behind the scenes series for the fans. They did with the equipment guy (the one who got promoted after Jastremski was scapegoated and his life ruined with the forced firing from Framegate II), and Nancy Meyers, sort of their dynamo office manager and secretary who does a lot, including likely being the person to get rid of Brady’s leakd cell phone after the NFL started leaking things off of it in creepy fashion AFTER Brady offered up in the first place.

    You know, things like that.

    What Kraft Productions REALLY needs to do is do a documentary expose on 345 Park Ave and end this madness with enabler Goodell now.

  200. davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:49 am
    If so innocent then why out of ALL 31 other teams you pick the 1 your playing next week???

    ________________________________________

    Ahhh… Because that’s what advance scouting does! Maybe your team scouts teams that they aren’t playing.

  201. The secret ingredient in the Pats special sauce for homefield advantage known as the “Foxborough Special” — filming teams illegally. Sketchy when busted once. Now a confirmed pattern.

  202. Its tough to come up with a punishment for the Patritots, they know no level of shame or seemingly refuse to play by the rules or accept responsibility.

    It’s time the NFL rolled out the big guns and take away mulitple draft picks to set a true precedent. Now they will still bitch and complain that the NFL has gone too far and they are being singled out. Yes, it’s true that they are singeld out because what other franchise has been caught mulitple times? Let’s make it hurt so much that they wouldnt’ try a third itme.

  203. phinatic29 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:41 am
    this is simple.

    Suspend Belichick for the rest of the 2019 and the entire 2020 season.

    Forfeiture of all 2020 draft picks.

    No compensatory draft picks for 5 years.

    then and only then will they will understand the seriousness of their transgressions.
    ____________________________________________

    ….wishfull AFCE plea agreement.
    #20yearsadomina

  204. azwildcats96 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:58 am
    fohgedaboutit says:
    December 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Matt Walsh in 2007: “Videographers were told to wear credentials that said patriots TV or Kraft Productions. The videographers were also provided with excuses for what to tell NFL Security if asked what they were doing. Tell them you’re filming footage for a team show.”

    The Patriots were warned multiple times before they got punished in 2007. It was their arrogance in continuing to cheat that got them in hot water. Call me crazy, but I am thinking forfeiting a first round pick wasn’t enough punishment to get them to stop it.

    ————-

    Matt Walsh is a proven liar who was the alleged “source” for the now legendary fake story about the Patriots filming the Rams’ walk-through before Super Bowl 36 (a story the Boston Herald retracted). So yeah, you’re crazy.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    So Matt Walsh is a liar except that what he described is exactly what’s happening now. Just a crazy coincidence, right???

    0 1 Rate This

    —————————–

    Yes, Matt Walsh proved himself a liar. And no, there is nothing he described that was accurate and it’s not a coincidence. He was an unemployed golf bum in Hawaii who wanted his 5 seconds of fame.

    This is all old news.

    Do not force me to post the Cowher interview again. The only thing that happened when Goodell took over AFTER Woody Johnson hired him, is Woody Johnson wanted to find ways, so any tit for tat between the Jets and Pats is something between those two teams and the tiff they had with one another, similar to how teams are allowed to be protected by Goodell like the Giants with the walkie talkies or the Jets with tampering and other shenanigans.

    These trumped up charges against NE is just piling on to pile on because of who they are.

    For Goodell to have ANY credibility here after being caught framing NE TWICE already, he needs to show us this tape; the NFL customer, the fan. Show us the intent of this tape, Roger.

    Show us.

    LOL

    He won’t because he’s a lying snake.

    I can tell you right now without even seeing this tape, there is nothing sinister on it. Nothing.

    Any camera work away from the Montifort (or whoever they are featuring as the scout) in the press box,

    And the fact is, NO TEAM scouting with video is allowed the week before you play a team anyway.

    Kraft Productions is not part of the organization. It’s a separate business entirely and has no affiliation with the team itself.

    They also shot footage of the behind the scenes of their food and cafeteria operation which is ALSO another thing people are jealous of around the league.

    Again, this is all jealousy. Period.

    Show us the tape, Roger. TODAY. SHow us this supposed illegal tape. NOW.

  206. Scalesofjustice says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:05 am
    davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    December 10, 2019 at 8:49 am
    If so innocent then why out of ALL 31 other teams you pick the 1 your playing next week???

    ________________________________________

    Ahhh… Because that’s what advance scouting does! Maybe your team scouts teams that they aren’t playing.

    2 0 Rate This

    ————————

    Exactly. They probably waited to do it specifically to avoid the Texans and Chiefs, two playoff bound teams. So, they picked a 1-11 Bungles team as opposed to the Chiefs or Texans, and we know if they did with Buffalo in the division it would be even more dramatic than this.

    If they had done it those weeks, then it could be painted as something sinister.

  207. Why would they ask for permission from the Browns to cheat again?

    Some of you are more worn out than a fence post.

    The Pats most certainly do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. That said, if you were going to cheat you most certainly wouldn’t be asking for permission before hand. Sheesh

  208. whatjusthapped says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:08 am
    Its tough to come up with a punishment for the Patritots, they know no level of shame or seemingly refuse to play by the rules or accept responsibility.

    It’s time the NFL rolled out the big guns and take away mulitple draft picks to set a true precedent. Now they will still bitch and complain that the NFL has gone too far and they are being singled out. Yes, it’s true that they are singeld out because what other franchise has been caught mulitple times? Let’s make it hurt so much that they wouldnt’ try a third itme.

    0 0 Rate This

    —————————

    That would make sense if they were actually truly guilty of the claims made against them in Framegate I or II.

    Keep in mind, Goodell painted the picture of NE having some kind of an advantage over other teams by the act of filming, which is 100% a lie.

    Goodell best be careful here, because if he punishes here and lies again, it’s going to open up a can of worms even more as to how underhanded Framegate I was.

    I repeat, do not force me to post that Cowher interview.

    A location violation for BB to thumb his nose at the Jets on the road, is at best, AT BEST, a fine for conduct unbecoming. At best.

    We’ve seen Tomlin trip people during game, Rex Ryan form a wall on the sidelines with intent to injure as well, etc.

    You better watch out what you wish for because if Kraft goes rogue, which he should have done a long time ago to stop this crap, it won’t be pretty for cheater Goodell and you fans who want him to cheat for you like he did in the KC games the other night.

  210. Arrogant Patriots’ fans need to stop acting like Belicheat would never tape the Bengals because they’re not a good team. The fact is, he got CAUGHT taping the Bengals. Who knows how many other teams got taped this year? At any rate, this game should be forfeited and if it’s not, it gets a giant asterisk just like all the Superbowl wins.

  211. I hate the Patriots… let’s just get that out of the way. This seems like an innocent mistake. I actually believe there was no ill will here. HOWEVER… after all of the other “scandals” if you will… how on earth do you let this happen?

  212. Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t this the same exact excuse they used when they got busted for spy gate?

  213. So I love me some BB, but I have to question, is he really that good or has he been doing things like this his entire career to gain an advantage? Not saying this is an advantage but why couldn’t they go film at a team they are not playing NEXT WEEK for god sakes? I mean this has cheating written all over it. Yea I get it, it was a scout for some TV piece yada yada yada.. but really????
    Enough is enough man..

  214. Ha! Love all the fake uproar.

    Suspend BB for 2 years, fine them $1mil, dock entire draft!

    For what? Someone with New England credentials filming from a teams press box with their knowledge!

    Wow….the horror!!! Off with their heads.

    I find it ironic that this comes out less than 24hrs after the worst officiated game I’ve ever seen. Has to be just barely ahead of Saints vs Rams of last year.

    Way to deflect the news away from the ref Goodell!

  215. Death penalty?! Take away all of their 2020 picks?! Drop the hammer?! Come on people, does anyone actually believe for 1 second they actually intended to cheat by filming the BENGALS sideline? They have 1 win all season! Fine them the max and move on.

  216. mmmpierogi says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:07 am
    The secret ingredient in the Pats special sauce for homefield advantage known as the “Foxborough Special” — filming teams illegally. Sketchy when busted once. Now a confirmed pattern.

    0 2 Rate This

    ——————————-

    Wrong again. This is exhausting.

    Read it and weep…As far as scouting, TEAM SCOUTING, everyone does this. And prior to 2006, when Goodell adjusted the rule on 9.6.06, his first order of business to try to hurt NE’s efficiency, mainly trying to block them from scouting from the road, which I am not sure all teams do with video (because some coaches thought it wasn’t valuable), is not illegal. Goodell lied to you. This is why when prompted he admitted “other teams are doing it” and when asked WHY they, too, were not being punished, he deflected and had no answer.

    Get it? This proves NE didn’t do anything different other than give a middle finger to the Jets from the sideline location. This is technically illegal, but the punishment didn’t fit the crime, and here we are over 10 years later.

    2010:
    Bill Cowher: “You know, let me just say this: To answer your question, no, I don’t think so (it’s not an advantage for one team over another).
    I just know as a head coach, you are always looking for a competitive edge. We had people out there trying to look at signals. We had guys go to games. They would tape the signal caller and also write it down. They would take it back and match up the signals with the game film and certain defenses with certain plays that were being called, particularly the defenses being called, to see if we could come up with some kind of an alert for a signal. So, what they did with videotaping the signal caller, people do it with the people in the stands!!
    These people sitting there in the stands, looking at the signal, writing it down and matching up the 1st and 10 signal. Ok? Then you go back again and the 2nd and 10 and here’s the signal. You do that for a whole game.
    You then go back and match up the defenses with the signal. And you can come up with what the signal was.
    So, you don;’t need a video tape with what they were talking about doing. And people were doing it. WE were doing that. Everybody does that. You’re TRYING to gain a competitive edge. There is nothing wrong with that.
    That’s why baseball players go through the mirage of signals. They’ve got all these different codes. That’s part of the competitive spirit of the game. I think it’s totally overblown. I think if you get caught (signals compromised), then do what we did and go to wristbands, you are worried about it. We started putting defenses on wristbands. Then you find a way to not get caught (signals compromised). When your good at something and people try steal from ya, I think it’s flattering.”

  217. As a Pats fan I can honestly say the Pats need to be even more careful than other teams in this space. What they did was incredibly stupid and (again) do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. They have earned the extra scrutiny that’s been placed on them. They even deserve punishment for not following league rules. That said, a lot of posters here need to get a wholesale grip. Suspension? Multiple draft picks? Give me a break already. They partially complied with NFL rules about the filming. Their mistake was not notifying both teams. The fact credentials were provided by Cleveland goes quite a ways to dispelling the severity of what was really going on. If Cincy was notified and granted permission are we even having this conversation? 🙂

  218. In a side note… ol tylawpick6 is fired up today.. i think he knows his team is in the declining stage along with his hero TB
    It was a great run, marked with lots of question marks and questionable rules violations but still a good run

  220. Patriots sought and were given approval for video crew to shoot a documentary. Just another planned conspiracy to try and stop a dynasty. Football games are won and lost on the field. Excuses and whining by losers who cannot defeat a dynasty is for weak soft teams and fans who should really be watching Oprah instead of NFL. Win the game or shut up. Your incessant whining only weakens your teams. A Dynasty will practice hard and p lay hard for 60 minutes. A loser will make excuses and dream up conspiracy

  221. richndc says:

    It has been reported the camera op said “can we just delete the files and forget the whole thing?”.

    __________________

    How do you explain that little exchange?
    If they weren’t doing something shady, why did that say that?

    Pats admit wrongdoing, but Belichick says that he was unaware?
    He micromanages everything that goes on.
    If a flea hiccups, he knows about it, but now he’s gonna play dumb?
    Seriously?… Only the Kool Aid drinkers believe everything’s on the up and up.

  222. We need to see this tape.

    The question I have is does this tape show a few shots of the sideline and field focusing on nothing in particular? Or does it show a planned sequence..signals or individuals on the sideline and panning back and forth to the scoreboard with clock, position, down and distance like the Spygate tapes did?

    If it’s the former then all will be fine. If not then there is no way this crew of contractors did this on their own independent of the football operations. Someone had to direct them.

    Love my team. Don’t love cheating. I hope we find out the answer to this question in the next couple of days.

  223. tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Wrong again. This is exhausting.

    **************************************************************************

    Couldn’t agree more. Feeling the need to rationalize and justify patterns of sketchy behavior really does sound exhausting. Hope you hold up okay.

  225. dspyank2k11 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:34 am
    Why are Patriots personnel at a Bengals Browns game anyways?

    0 1 Rate This

    ———————-

    Every team has an advanced scout in the press box the week before they play. You people need to do your homework, before running your mouth.

    They were shooting a day in the life of an advanced scout. You MIGHT have a leg to stand on if they did this for the Texans, Chiefs or even Buffalo here this week, because those are playoff teams.

    Again, they probably selected this situation because Cincy is 1-11. That’s how deranged you people are. You can’t even use logic here or read the facts.

    UNless Kraft Productions literally had a zeroed in panned camera shot of the Bungles sideline, this is 100% a baloney story.

  226. People who call the Patriots cheaters…fine. You all have a right to your opinions. I just wish that you would all remember that the fans have no control over what the team or management does. Some fans can be jerks, yes,but there are also fans who in no way approve of this sort of thing.

  227. fireroger says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:29 am
    As a Pats fan I can honestly say the Pats need to be even more careful than other teams in this space. What they did was incredibly stupid and (again) do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. They have earned the extra scrutiny that’s been placed on them. They even deserve punishment for not following league rules. That said, a lot of posters here need to get a wholesale grip. Suspension? Multiple draft picks? Give me a break already. They partially complied with NFL rules about the filming. Their mistake was not notifying both teams. The fact credentials were provided by Cleveland goes quite a ways to dispelling the severity of what was really going on. If Cincy was notified and granted permission are we even having this conversation? 🙂

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    You’re wrong.

    Goodell lied about NFL scouting procedures in 2007.

    fireroger says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:29 am
    As a Pats fan I can honestly say the Pats need to be even more careful than other teams in this space. What they did was incredibly stupid and (again) do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. They have earned the extra scrutiny that’s been placed on them. They even deserve punishment for not following league rules. That said, a lot of posters here need to get a wholesale grip. Suspension? Multiple draft picks? Give me a break already. They partially complied with NFL rules about the filming. Their mistake was not notifying both teams. The fact credentials were provided by Cleveland goes quite a ways to dispelling the severity of what was really going on. If Cincy was notified and granted permission are we even having this conversation? 🙂

    0 0 Rate This

    ————–

    You;re wrong. Goodell lied about the scouting procedures in 2007. This is why people are running off at the mouth right now, all confused and incorrect.

    If you manufacture a framejob, and it’s proven as such, you can’t turn around and say “NE deserves to be treated unfairly in the future, too”…

    That’s completely backwards and the proof of Goodell’s systematic cheating from 345 Park Ave.

    Kraft is a wuss if he accepts ANY punishment here since it had NOTHING TO DO WITH THE TEAM.

    NE followed every rule by asking Cleveland, the home team, for permissuon, and they actually serves as the witness.

    And, finally, Goodell needs to show us the tape. The NFL customer. He won’t because he’s a sneaky pathological liar.

  228. NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB position.

    Yet we were to believe this whole time
    that in 3 short years he went from being Pat Shurmer to Paul Brown and stumbled upon the new Otto Graham chilling in the 6th round of the draft….

    It didn’t fly then, it doesn’t fly now. This is the 3rd time that Belicheat and the classless Pats Organization has been caught cheating. 3 strikes and it is time they are OUT. Belicheat should be suspended for an entire season, minimum as should every employee involved. Enough of Krafts buddy Goodell looking the other way so he can promote the fakest WWE “dynasty” in history.

    Btw for all the middle school dropouts asling why he would be fimling the Bengals lets break it down: The Bengals have a head coach the Cheat has NEVER coached against, which is ALWAYS his Achilles heel. THAT is why he was filming Zac Taylor on the sidelines.

  229. Spygate Deflategate and now this. All hogwash. Roger destoryed all the evidence in all three “conspired charges cases” just as he will do this time. And then he will proclaim guilt with no evidence or he will destroy evidence. A federal judge threw out deflategate charges for lack of evidence. Roger then appealed hired his own judge and case was overturned. Thsi will end same way. Goodell will destroy evidence and then proclaim guilt and punish Patriots. Brady played with “NFL approved balls” AFTER deflategate and won 3 more super bowls. Win the game or shut up. You cannot use Roger the liar and bogus charges to stop a Dynasty.

    OR SHOW US THE EVIDENCE. DON’T DESTROY EVIDENCE ROGER. YOU HAVE TO PROVE IT RESULTS IN A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE. YOU CANNOT JUST USE HEARSAY AND COINCIDENCE.

  232. billsmafia772 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t this the same exact excuse they used when they got busted for spy gate?

    1 1 Rate This

    ————————–

    No.

    BB flipping the bird to the JEts after not being granted a spot by the home team, which s IN THE RULES…the hometeam HAS TO provide a specified location. Period.

    The rule was changed on 9.6.06, Goodell’s first order of business to include hand signals.

    BB having Estrella stand in broad daylight, aggressively going back and forth all over from down and distance and to the Jets sidelines, wanting to be seen to throw it in NY’s face, knowing they were the ones trying to cheat, to weaken NE’s streamlined scouting procedure via Manginni’s inside info, is not really cheating.

    It’s maybe unprofessional, but not worse than Mike Tomlin actually cheatign during a game to gain advantage by impeding Jacoby Jones kick return up the sideline.

    This is the dangerous ground Goodell has himself going into…..He knows what the Jets/Pats feuad was about, he lied, cheated the Pats, acted like the Jets didn’t break a rule themselves, and has created this enabled culture of him being used to cheat against certain teams.

    The Pats have been transparent the entire time.

    Heresay, speculation, rumor mongering, etc, is just that. You can’t believe anything ESPN says, because they have nothing.

    If they actually had real info, they’d source the former employees who worked there. In over 10 years, they have NOTHING.

  235. venomraider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:47 am
    NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB position.

    Yet we were to believe this whole time
    that in 3 short years he went from being Pat Shurmer to Paul Brown and stumbled upon the new Otto Graham chilling in the 6th round of the draft….

    It didn’t fly then, it doesn’t fly now. This is the 3rd time that Belicheat and the classless Pats Organization has been caught cheating. 3 strikes and it is time they are OUT. Belicheat should be suspended for an entire season, minimum as should every employee involved. Enough of Krafts buddy Goodell looking the other way so he can promote the fakest WWE “dynasty” in history.

    Btw for all the middle school dropouts asling why he would be fimling the Bengals lets break it down: The Bengals have a head coach the Cheat has NEVER coached against, which is ALWAYS his Achilles heel. THAT is why he was filming Zac Taylor on the sidelines.

    1 2 Rate This

    —————————–

    Belichick has nothing to do with Kraft Productions. How hard is this to understand?

    He’s a really busy guy and he’s not running a documentary series by Kraft Productions or telling independent contractors what to shoot. He’s not a tv producer.

    LOL!

    You people are so dumb.

  236. You know when everyone crows how Belichick is a defensive genius who stops all these great offenses?

    Guess what, several past players and coaches admit they’ve stolen offensive signals and have an illegal library of them.

    I suspect it would be easier to stop an offense if you knew which play was coming on each down.

  239. mmmpierogi says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:40 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Wrong again. This is exhausting.

    **************************************************************************

    Couldn’t agree more. Feeling the need to rationalize and justify patterns of sketchy behavior really does sound exhausting. Hope you hold up okay.

    0 1 Rate This

    ———————–

    How do you hold up believing Goodell over Bill Cowher? Just curious. Do you believe in the tooth fairy, too? Ready to meltdown when the guy in the red suit doesn’t come down your chimney in time on Xmas Eve, little guy?

    bawahahha

    How does it feel to be gullible and naive?

  241. what the Patriots have admitted to is worse than what Myles Garrett did.

    i hope the punishment is appropriate.

  242. Gee what a surprise! The Pats once again get caught that they know there not suppose to do IT right? I forgot there about the rules in the NFL! Unbelievable! FINE THEM!

  243. Nobody could or should be shocked by this. Since 1999, this has been the Patriot’s Way. What the old saying??? “If you are not cheating, then you are not trying” I am sure that is plastered on a wall somewhere in the Patriots facilities, just like “Commitment to Excellence” and etc…. It’s not their fault, it’s just their DNA, they were born that way. Show the tape Roger, don’t do what you did when they spied on the Rams, and you burned the tapes….

  244. Can someone please check on Tylawspick6? Seems like he’s having a major meltdown up there.

  245. realitycheckbaby says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:49 am
    Pats fans also threatened Mahomes GF and brother.

    Cheaters and criers
    ——
    As if someone like Gisele wouldn’t encounter that if she sat in a road stadium near the fans and wasn’t in the press box. Brittany should have been and wasn’t for some reason. 🤔

  246. vernonraider – still wishing your Raiders could have overcome the Tuck Rule game I see. What was your excuse for your team not winning the SB the next year? Cry more.

  247. realitycheckbaby says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:49 am
    Pats fans also threatened Mahomes GF and brother.

    Cheaters and criers

    4 4 Rate This

    ————————

    No, they didn’t. Again, another lie and myth.’

    The jealousy is deeply rooted, you people just conjure things up.

  248. 1. You think a team who has been caught and severely punished for a similar offense would know better.

    2. Belichick prides himself on knowing the rules more than any other coach.

    3. Do the Patriots think we are that dumb to believe this statement???

  249. venomraider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:47 am
    NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB position.

    Didn’t BB take the Browns to the Playoffs?
    Wasn’t BB the coach of the Browns the last time they won a playoff game ?

    Why did Ozzie Newsome say. “BB laid the foundation for the Ravens first SB win????

    The fact is the Browns went 11-5 in his second season then started 3-0 before the QB got injured.

    The the owner pulled the Rug out.

    FYiI … Bill Walsh was 8-24 as an NFL head coach before he got montana

  251. The game has passed bill belichick by. Bill is an old washed up coach with a terrible offense who is resorting to cheating once again to gain an advantage. Belichick is no hall of fame coach. Don shula is and don shula was right about bill belicheat. I’m not even a dolphins fan.

  252. Yes, I’m sure there was simply too much temptation to resist trying to gain intel by observing the 1-12 Bengals.

    Get real people. Your tinfoil hats are cutting off the circulation to your brains.

  253. fireroger says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:19 am
    Why would they ask for permission from the Browns to cheat again?

    Some of you are more worn out than a fence post.

    The Pats most certainly do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. That said, if you were going to cheat you most certainly wouldn’t be asking for permission before hand. Sheesh

    1 1 Rate This

    ————————-

    This doesn’t make sense. On one hand, you’re pointing out how dumb people are, and on the other saying

    If people weren’t taking the media cheese on this story, there’d be no need to say “Pats don’t deserve the benefit”

    We’re not asking for any benefits, we’re asking for fairness and transparency, hence why, me as a Pats fan, amd DEMANDING Goodell show us the tape. If he hides pertinent info yet again from the customer, it looks like he is cheating and NE is NOT getting the benefit of fairness.

    Get it?

    Ironic your board name is “FireROger” yet you think he’s transparent, doesn’t lie and is fair.

    He lied about Spygate and lied about Deflategate.

    IN each case, I can easily articulate WHY and HOW they are frame jobs.

  254. Very hard to respect this organization whose tremendous successes are deeply stained and tainted by continued and repeated cheating scandals. The NFL likely is only aware of the tip of the iceberg of the Pat’s cheating operandi. It goes deep and to the heart of the Patriots Way. They are proven cheaters and will continue to be so as the gains outweigh the punishment.

  255. That’s the worst excuse I’ve ever heard. Their cover-up game is slipping as much as their QB’s performance is.

  256. venomraider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:47 am
    NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB positio

    —-

    BB took the Browns to the playoffs in 1994
    Prior to that the last time they made the playoffs was 1989

    So NO they were NOT in the AFCCG “year after year
    They went 4 years before BB came WITHOUT making the playoffs
    So you would be WRONG.

    They went 11-5 then started the next season 3-0 before the QB got hurt.

    Then the owner pulled the rug out.

    Why did Ozzie Newsone say “BB laid the foundation for the Ravens first SB win”???

    The fact is a lot of people who k ow a lot more about football than YOU or ME would DISAGREE with your entire statement

  257. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:03 am
    venomraider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:47 am
    NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB position.

    Didn’t BB take the Browns to the Playoffs?
    Wasn’t BB the coach of the Browns the last time they won a playoff game ?

    Why did Ozzie Newsome say. “BB laid the foundation for the Ravens first SB win????

    The fact is the Browns went 11-5 in his second season then started 3-0 before the QB got injured.

    The the owner pulled the Rug out.

    FYiI … Bill Walsh was 8-24 as an NFL head coach before he got montana

    2 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Yes. He improved them every year, set them up for cap health, and acquired an extra 1st rd pick for Baltimore to get Ray Lewis. Hmm. Yes, horrible progress by BB in Cleveland considering how bad off they were at the dawn of the cap era.

    Oh, they were also a consensus SB favorite in the AFC in 1995 until the move was announced.

    But, sure, he was ‘awful’ in Cleveland.

    How much more misinformation can possibly surround NE?

  259. edenprairieballer says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:02 am
    1. You think a team who has been caught and severely punished for a similar offense would know better.

    2. Belichick prides himself on knowing the rules more than any other coach.

    3. Do the Patriots think we are that dumb to believe this statement???

    1 1 Rate This

    ———————–

    Read statements 1 and 2.

    1. Yes, they ABSOLUTELY DO KNOW BETTER and call into the NFL front offices regularly to make sure they are not going to be framed.

    2. BB has nothing to do with a production not run by the team. It may be the owner’s production company, but BB has nothing to do with entertainment produced for Pats fans.

    Anyone can go on NE’s site right now and see the work on this series. They’ve already filmed a segment on the Pats own film crew, for example.

  261. If Brady got 4 games for deflated balls BB deserves at least 6 games this is a second violation plus take their 1st and 2nd round picks next draft….

  262. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:59 am
    Can someone please check on Tylawspick6? Seems like he’s having a major meltdown up there.
    —————————

    Kind of like you do after every Pats win. I could add plenty of people to this list. However, seeing tylawpick6 losing it is amusing. I do not think he is going to get a lot of work done today at his job.

  263. crush22 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:56 am
    TyLawPick having yet another epic meltdown.

    2 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Me easily slapping down myths and lies is like taking candy from a baby. I know facts, you don’t.

    No meltdown here. Just an easy set of slappings left and right towards low IQ people.

  264. venomraider says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:47 am
    NFL Network propaganda pieces put aside, Belicheat was an absolute joke aa a HC his first go around. The Browns went from being in the AFCC game year after year to for the first time in their existence a laughingstock. Belicheat couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag and his drafts were horrendous. He was as clueless as you can get when it came to the QB position.

    Yet we were to believe this whole time
    that in 3 short years he went from being Pat Shurmer to Paul Brown and stumbled upon the new Otto Graham chilling in the 6th round of the draft….

    It didn’t fly then, it doesn’t fly now. This is the 3rd time that Belicheat and the classless Pats Organization has been caught cheating. 3 strikes and it is time they are OUT. Belicheat should be suspended for an entire season, minimum as should every employee involved. Enough of Krafts buddy Goodell looking the other way so he can promote the fakest WWE “dynasty” in history.

    Btw for all the middle school dropouts asling why he would be fimling the Bengals lets break it down: The Bengals have a head coach the Cheat has NEVER coached against, which is ALWAYS his Achilles heel. THAT is why he was filming Zac Taylor on the sidelines.

    —————

    Actually, BB wasn’t a bad HC in Cleveland. He was handcuffed by an owner that was intent on moving the team and not spending to be competitive. The fact he took them to the playoffs was a big feat on it’s own.

    He took over a 3-13 team, then took them to the playoffs in 3 years. Art Modell moved the team in the middle of the night and fired everyone.

    That early Baltimore team (Browns) without BB was terrible till they landed a few good draft picks.

    Nice try though.

  265. I wore a Pats jersey to a Jets-Pats game a few years ago. Son did, too. Pats lost 😦 It was a long walk to the car with some trash talking along the way. Risk of being a fan in an opposing stadium. Coincidently, same game a Jets fan punches a girl in a Pats jersey in the concourse (on YouTube). Fandom is tough! Mahome’s GF should stop whining.

  268. “TyLawPick having yet another epic meltdown”

    How he finds time to run that $12 million dollar a year company he owns is a mystery.

  269. harshestreality says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:55 am
    *

    Nuff said.

    2 2 Rate This

    ——————

    ^An adult who believes Goodell and Santa Claus.

    “Nuff said”

  270. As a Patriots fan, regardless of whether I believe there was intent or not, perception is the reality and for that I am embarrassed that we find ourselves in this situation. At the very least you would think there would be an abundance of caution given the perception of Spygate. It is unacceptable that greater controls have not been put in place. We’re not talking rocket science here, it is as simple as setting ground rules for the camera crew prior to entering the stadium or at the very least have someone from the team or NFL onsite to ensure compliance. Disappointing for those like myself that have defended the team for all these years.

  271. Reports say that it was 8 minutes of sideline video. In the context of a 3 1/2 hour game this is encouraging that the team is correct that it was a mistake and this is not what I hoped it wasn’t.

    Still want to see the tape though so we know for sure.

  272. December 10, 2019 at 9:39 am
    richndc says:

    It has been reported the camera op said “can we just delete the files and forget the whole thing?”.

    __________________

    How do you explain that little exchange?
    If they weren’t doing something shady, why did that say that?

    Pats admit wrongdoing, but Belichick says that he was unaware?
    He micromanages everything that goes on.
    If a flea hiccups, he knows about it, but now he’s gonna play dumb?
    Seriously?… Only the Kool Aid drinkers believe everything’s on the up and up.

    4 3 Rate This

    ———————————

    I think when you have a low IQ, you have a low IQ. The production team saying “we will appease your request to show we’re not disrespecting anyone” is not the same thing as attempting to hide something.

    If there was something on that tape, it doesn’t take 48 hours to decipher intent.

    So, if there is something legit illegal on there, we’d know about it by now.

    This is how I knew Goodell lied about Spygate. They spent a whole week trying to figure out a way to make it sound sinister, and then when Goodell was called on it, he twisted himself into a corner with his lies.

    Like I said, I would imagine he needs to avoid doing that this time after being caught lying in federal courts, about Ray Rice, and amongst other known cover ups like Payton Manning’s HGH use.

    Careful where you tread, people. NE may not be so nice anymore.

  273. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:23 am
    “TyLawPick having yet another epic meltdown”

    How he finds time to run that $12 million dollar a year company he owns is a mystery.

    1 2 Rate This

    ——————

    Never said I run a 12 mil per year company. I do work at one, however.

    I am good. I am fast. Great multi-tasker. Thanks, though!

  274. tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:17 am

    No meltdown here.

    *****************************************************************************

    Having a dozen posts within a couple hours on the same article constitutes a meltdown. You’re at about a Chernobyl at this point.

  275. johnnyhambone says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:05 am

    The game has passed bill belichick by. Bill is an old washed up coach with a terrible offense who is resorting to cheating once again to gain an advantage. Belichick is no hall of fame coach. Don shula is and don shula was right about bill belicheat. I’m not even a dolphins fan.
    —————————————

    Yeah, every “washed up” coach makes 4 Superbowls in 5 years and 10 straight AFC Championship games! Even the most diehard Pats hater wouldn’t expect to be taken seriously if they called Bill “washed up”.

    Even if one hates the Pats, it’s a pretty big stretch to think that to “spy” on the Bengals, they would ask the Browns for permission to film and send guys who wear Pats gear, and then “film” from a team box. A guy with a smart phone could film the same thing from the stands. I am curious what type of “signals” Cinci uses- do they forgo Green Dot Radio helmets and use handsignals?

  276. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:29 am
    Reports say that it was 8 minutes of sideline video. In the context of a 3 1/2 hour game this is encouraging that the team is correct that it was a mistake and this is not what I hoped it wasn’t.

    Still want to see the tape though so we know for sure.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    Reports from whom?

  278. Ostrich says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:27 am
    As a Patriots fan, regardless of whether I believe there was intent or not, perception is the reality and for that I am embarrassed that we find ourselves in this situation. At the very least you would think there would be an abundance of caution given the perception of Spygate. It is unacceptable that greater controls have not been put in place. We’re not talking rocket science here, it is as simple as setting ground rules for the camera crew prior to entering the stadium or at the very least have someone from the team or NFL onsite to ensure compliance. Disappointing for those like myself that have defended the team for all these years.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————————

    While I agree there is an uneducated sensitivity to it, NE got permission from the home team and Browns officials were right there observing it.

    I feel better about having a witness like this to keep Goodell in check with this attempts to cheat the Pats again.

    This is all about a jealousy towards Bob Kraft. Teams don’t pay for documentary series like this and feel like it’s being rubbed in their face.

    Intent is very important in these cases and there wasn’t any. Heck, there wasn’t any when BB flipped off the Jets sideline and had a guy in a bright colored vest out in front of the sideline for Manboobs.

  280. mmmpierogi says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:34 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:17 am

    No meltdown here.

    *****************************************************************************

    Having a dozen posts within a couple hours on the same article constitutes a meltdown. You’re at about a Chernobyl at this point.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    You have a dozen WRONG posts. I have more and the right ones. Big difference.

    That’s how much inaccurate info, with moronitude you people show here.

    It’s hilarious.

    Nothing adds up to match the claim, yet you want it to so badly because it may somehow harm NE.

    Again, comical.

  281. RedBlooded says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:16 am
    How much smoke do you need to see to know there is a fire?

    0 1 Rate This

    ———————

    Great question. How did Peyton Manning escape a 6 game suspension for HGH sent to one’s house?

    See where I am going with this?

    Be careful what you wish for.

  283. While the regime in New England gets a pass based on their previous accomplishments, I have never seen so many bonehead moves in one season.

    Putting next to no $ in the playmakers, trades at the beginning of the year for O Line help that did nothing but cost draft picks, the AB fiasco, and now this.

    Whether there was intent to cheat or not, you put yourself in that spot and it will hurt the club.

    Not helping your QB

  284. tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:34 am
    GoodellMustGo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:29 am
    Reports say that it was 8 minutes of sideline video. In the context of a 3 1/2 hour game this is encouraging that the team is correct that it was a mistake and this is not what I hoped it wasn’t.

    Still want to see the tape though so we know for sure.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    Reports from whom?

    ——-
    The Athletic has an article on it and it’s being picked up on twitter.

  286. So, when they were supposed to be showing a scout at work, why is it they were filming the field from the press box?

  289. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:43 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:34 am
    GoodellMustGo says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:29 am
    Reports say that it was 8 minutes of sideline video. In the context of a 3 1/2 hour game this is encouraging that the team is correct that it was a mistake and this is not what I hoped it wasn’t.

    Still want to see the tape though so we know for sure.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    Reports from whom?

    ——-
    The Athletic has an article on it and it’s being picked up on twitter.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    That doesn’t help. I am asking for a primary source, like a non-biased person who has seen it.

    Keep in mind, if you’re trying to show what a scout may look for, there very well may be

    But, let’s use logic like Matt Chatham and others are using. That would kinda help.

    If you wanted to film signals, you’d buy a ticket, sit in the stands and use your cellphone.

    The problem is, with everyone on headsets, there’s no signals to steal.

  290. johnodocks says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:51 am
    So, when they were supposed to be showing a scout at work, why is it they were filming the field from the press box?

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    To show what he is scouting? M<y goodness. LOL!

    How embarrassing is it to be this dumb?

    You do realize the 22 film from the end zone, captures a sideline as well, right?

    lol

  295. The only guarantees in life are death, taxes and anything involving the Patriots will be overblown.

    If you ever wondered how our country and our politics have become so messed up, just scroll through the comments. It’d be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic.

  297. tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 9:46 am
    You’re wrong. Goodell lied about the scouting procedures in 2007. This is why people are running off at the mouth right now, all confused and incorrect.

    If you manufacture a framejob, and it’s proven as such, you can’t turn around and say “NE deserves to be treated unfairly in the future, too”…

    That’s completely backwards and the proof of Goodell’s systematic cheating from 345 Park Ave.

    Kraft is a wuss if he accepts ANY punishment here since it had NOTHING TO DO WITH THE TEAM.

    NE followed every rule by asking Cleveland, the home team, for permissuon, and they actually serves as the witness.

    And, finally, Goodell needs to show us the tape. The NFL customer. He won’t because he’s a sneaky pathological liar.
    ===================
    Respectfully disagree. We can debate spygate until we are both blue in the face. The fact is we’ll likely agree on most everything. Regardless if it was a frame job or not, the fact of the matter is the Pats have been penalized twice and as such need to be more careful than any of the other teams. It doesn’t matter if you agree with either of the frame jobs. That will still hold true. It also won’t change the fact the Pats did in fact not comply with the NFL rules on this. If the rules state both teams need to be notified than they didn’t comply. Full stop. I’m not suggesting corporal punishment like some of the posters here. A slap on the wrist is warranted for not complying. Anything other than that is borderline ridiculous.

    The NFL head office isn’t going to somehow miraculously become credible even if the tape was handed over. In fact you should be expecting neither to happen.

  299. tylawspick6 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:07 am
    This doesn’t make sense. On one hand, you’re pointing out how dumb people are, and on the other saying

    If people weren’t taking the media cheese on this story, there’d be no need to say “Pats don’t deserve the benefit”

    We’re not asking for any benefits, we’re asking for fairness and transparency, hence why, me as a Pats fan, amd DEMANDING Goodell show us the tape. If he hides pertinent info yet again from the customer, it looks like he is cheating and NE is NOT getting the benefit of fairness.

    Get it?

    Ironic your board name is “FireROger” yet you think he’s transparent, doesn’t lie and is fair.

    He lied about Spygate and lied about Deflategate.

    IN each case, I can easily articulate WHY and HOW they are frame jobs.
    ================
    Believe me when I say I am about as far as a Roger Goodell fan as you could possible find. You will get little to no argument from me about Fraudger. That said, there are facts already available that exist without him getting involved. You don’t need Goodell to determine if both teams were notified or not. If they weren’t, the rules weren’t followed. Do you get that? If you want to take the position that there isn’t an NFL rule that states both teams do not need to be notified (contrary to what is being reported) that’s fine. Just provide the information that supports that and I will happily fall in line with your position. No questions asked.

    People are dumb for suggesting the ridiculous amounts of punishment for this. The simple truth of the matter is there was nothing covert about it. Full stop.

    You have a team that has been fined for cheating twice (regardless of where you fall on the issues). Personally I agree that fans took the cheese on the two Pats scandals (incorrectly so). But that said those same people definitely have the right not to give the Pats the benefit of the doubt on this. There’s absolutely no reason to think they would (even if they were incorrect in doing so). I would argue there are some Pats fans that won’t give them the benefit of the doubt any longer. I don’t think this particular issue will qualify but it highlights my point that the Pats are standing on a very thin edge and have zero wiggle room in this space.

  300. I can honestly say being a long-suffering fan that 8 minutes would definitely be more than enough time to record anything useful you could see from the Bengals sideline.

  301. Those sneaky Patriots, getting press credentials and all that…

    It was incredibly dumb by the production crew and at the same time (and much like the NFL admitted with Spygate I) it also provided no advantage. Both are invariably true. But its the Pats so its always becomes a “thing”

  302. paupwarner says:

    December 10, 2019 at 10:43 am

    While the regime in New England gets a pass based on their previous accomplishments, I have never seen so many bonehead moves in one season.

    Putting next to no $ in the playmakers, trades at the beginning of the year for O Line help that did nothing but cost draft picks, the AB fiasco, and now this.

    Whether there was intent to cheat or not, you put yourself in that spot and it will hurt the club.

    Not helping your QB

    ==========

    Pats have spent their last 3 first rounders on help for Brady. Unfortunately Wynn and Harry are only now healthy and SMichel is just ok. Would’ve been nice if they drafted Nick Chubb and DK Metcalf instead but they have at least tried. And it looks like they also made the wrong WR trade as Emmanuel Sanders looks a lot better than Sanu.

  303. It’ll be interesting to see if (like last time) this batch of evidence gets destroyed in the Patriots, er uh, the league’s best interest.

  304. First point: miss me with this whole story. I highly doubt the Pats would try the same thing twice (not that it was even a big deal the first time), so in this case I think, at worst, it was careless and tone-deaf, even though it’s deaf to the tones of morons.

    Second point: even IF the Patriots had cheated their way through every year since Belichick got here, even if they were forced to vacate titles….you guys are fans, I’m a fan, my regional neighbors here in New England….we’re all just fans. The Pats legacy is only about people who collected checks from the franchise. They weren’t looking for any slow white kids under 300 lbs, so I am not a part of that franchise. I simply root them on. As far as my purposes go, I have lived six Super Bowl titles. So even in the unlikely event that we learned that the whole thing was fraudulent, I still spent the best years of my life enjoying the successes in the moment, and that’s all that will ever matter. You can’t hurt us, the fans. You have to do that before the game takes place. Once it happened, it happened. This isn’t me saying I think the Pats are guilty here or guilty of anything in the past that ever gave a legitimate competitive advantage, but I’m just saying that even if it did, your pathetic attempts to taunt the fans is a fool’s errand. We were there and lived it, it’s done. Belichick and the players have legacies to worry about, fans don’t. Sorry you guys missed it in whatever slap-dilsnick state you live in.

