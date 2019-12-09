Phillip Dorsett: We had chance to score at the end despite bad calls and didn’t

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was Tom Brady‘s target on a downfield shot with just over three minutes left to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but he didn’t catch the pass while being covered by Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Fuller made contact with Dorsett, but no flag was thrown and the Patriots couldn’t challenge the call because Bill Belichick went 1-1 on challenges in the third quarter of the game. The win got the Patriots the ball after officials wrongly blew the play dead after a Travis Kelce fumble and the lack of challenges loomed large as officials also blew a call on N'Keal Harry‘s bid for the end zone after a catch and run.

After the game, Belichick said the team has to “control what you can control” and many players offered similar variations on that while admitting to frustration about how things turned out in the 23-16 loss. Dorsett said he felt “99 percent confident” that he was interfered with on the play, but noted the team still had a chance to tie the game later in the drive.

“I mean that is the plan. The plan is always to try and score and at the end of the day we didn’t,” Dorsett said in comments distributed by the Patriots. “So that is why you can’t say it was the referees that blew the game because we still had a chance to score and we didn’t. So we have to play better.”

The Patriots will get a chance to play better against the Bengals next Sunday.