Rashaad Penny suffered “significant” knee injury Sunday night

The Seahawks lost a game to the Rams on Sunday night and they also lost a running back to a knee injury.

Rashaad Penny left the game after hurting his knee on a 16-yard reception in the first quarter. Penny was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out and head coach Pete Carroll’s assessment of the injury suggests he won’t be back right away.

“He’s he got an ACL sprain, and we don’t know how serious it is, but it’s significant,” Carroll said.

Penny was coming off two straight big games as part of a backfield tandem with Chris Carson, but this injury will leave the Seahawks short one offensive weapon as they try to rebound in Carolina next weekend.