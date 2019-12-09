Report: Auden Tate has sprained MCL

Getty Images

Coach Zac Taylor said receiver Auden Tate is meeting with team doctors about his injured left knee.

But Taylor said it “doesn’t look great.”

Taylor Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Tate has a mild medial collateral ligament sprain. With only three games remaining, Tate’s season could be in jeopardy.

Tate was injured in the third quarter on his only catch in the loss to the Browns. He walked off with a noticeable limp and did not return.

He has 40 catches for 575 yards and a touchdown this season.