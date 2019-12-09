Report: Buccaneers expect Jameis Winston to play this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston went to see a specialist about his right thumb injury on Monday and it appears the news was positive about his availability for Week 15’s game against the Lions.

Winston was able to finish out Sunday’s win over the Colts and said after the game that he had a “slight crack” in his thumb. Head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that he was going for another evaluation because of swelling around the injury.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs expect Winston to be in the lineup this week after being checked out on Monday. He may be limited in practice over the course of the week and Wednesday will be the first chance to see if that’s the case.

The thumb injury was just one facet of an eventful day for Winston. He was 33-of-45 for 456 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the Bucs to a win after trailing Indianapolis by 14 points.