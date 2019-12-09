Report: Le’Veon Bell went bowling after being ruled out with illness

Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Jets downgraded running back Le'Veon Bell to out with an illness. On Saturday night, Bell reportedly went bowling.

According to the New York Post, Bell was spotted at New Jersey’s Boonton Lanes the night before the Week 14 game against the Dolphins, where he remained from roughly 10:30 p.m. ET until 1:00 a.m. ET, when the facility closed.

Per the Post, the Jets declined comment on the situation.

On Monday, coach Adam Gase said Bell is “pretty close to 100 percent,” and that he was expected to attend a weightlifting session on Monday night, because he was no longer believed to be contagious.

The Jets face the Ravens on Thursday night in Baltimore. Needless to say, whether he went bowling and what the Jets do about it will be an issue on Tuesday.