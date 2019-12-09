Richard Sherman had MRI on hamstring Monday

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman may need another round of the Mr. Miyagi treatment this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan cited the character from The Karate Kid to explain how the team was working to get Sherman on the field despite a knee injury last week. It worked, but Sherman came out of the 48-46 win over the Saints with a hamstring injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sherman went for an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The results will determine if there’s any chance that the 49ers will have to find someone else to wax on and wax off against the Falcons.

Center Weston Richburg, defensive end Dee Ford and cornerback K'Waun Williams also picked up injuries during the game. Shanahan didn’t have much optimism about Richburg’s outlook after the game.