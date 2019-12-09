Seahawks were on their “high horse” (and got knocked off)

Getty Images

Great news for the Panthers, who lost their fifth straight game yesterday and are still figuring out the mechanics of firing a coach in midseason.

They have the Seahawks’ full attention.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin said they were on their “high horse” prior to last night’s loss to the Rams, and that it would be different next week at Carolina.

“We can’t come in thinking we’re automatically going to win this game,” he said. “We’ve got to . . . go into each game [thinking] that we have to take this W. We have to take this win. We have to come ready to play.”

The Panthers don’t appear to be in a position to stop them (they’ve lost to the Falcons by a combined score of 69-23), so it’s not nice that they have to contend with a better team that’s motivated as well.