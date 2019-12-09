Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday because of “game plan”

Getty Images

The Dolphins made starting defensive end Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday.

“Really more game plan than anything,” Flores said Monday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Felt like we needed to go with some other guys, just from a game-plan standpoint, but he was healthy and hopefully we get him going this week.”

Charlton leads the Dolphins in sacks with five.

The Cowboys made him a healthy scratch the first two games before waiving him, having wasted the 28th overall choice in 2017 on him.

He had four sacks in 27 career games with the Cowboys.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli openly talked about wanting “more” from Charlton during his short tenure in Dallas.

Thus, Flores was asked whether he had seen any “red flags” with Charlton in practice.

“Taco’s been great,” Flores said. “He’s done a great job, really across the board. He’s had some production from a sack standpoint. We just felt like [Sunday] we were better off going with the other guys.”