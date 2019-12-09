Tom Brady: I don’t make excuses or blame the referees

Posted by Josh Alper on December 9, 2019, 11:07 AM EST
Getty Images

There were several calls by officials that went against the Patriots in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Chiefs, including incorrectly ruling that wide receiver N'Keal Harry stepped out of bounds before scoring on a pass from Tom Brady.

Brady was asked about the officiating during a Monday appearance on WEEI and the quarterback said “sometimes you’re the recipient of things that go your way” while other teams the breaks go the other way. That was the case on Sunday and Brady said his focus was on “all the different things we had in our control that I wish we could have done a little bit better.”

“We’re just trying to keep grinding them out and tried to put ourselves in a position there at the end with four plays in the red area and just didn’t produce well enough to get the job done,” Brady said. “I don’t ever make any excuses and I’d certainly never blame the referees. I just look at what we’ve got to do and how we have to get back to work this week and find a way to go to Cincinnati and get a win.”

Brady was 8-of-12 for 95 yards and a touchdown while targeting Julian Edelman on Sunday. He was 11-of-24 for 74 yards to the team’s other receivers and finding a way to get the offense going would be a good way of getting back on track.

That’s easier said than done, but it remains the most obvious way for the Patriots to step up their game ahead of the postseason.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “Tom Brady: I don’t make excuses or blame the referees

  2. #Leader Never whine about the officials, or the weather, or the condition of the ball….

    Just play.

    These things happen to everyone all all levels of sports. Love the fact that he just focused on what he (and his teammates) could do better.

    That’s what adults do – well done sir

  4. They had plenty of chances to win the game. Brady knows it. His fanboys don’t. Lost to all three AFC division leaders. No Soup(erbowl) for you.

  7. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:08 am
    Yeah, you do. And so do your fans twice as much.

    And this is why people like YOU are pathetic!

    This guy always says the right thing never throws anyone under the bus
    And you still try and turn it in to a negative!

    Still not over Tom ENDING your Seahawks one year dynasty…

    So sad!

  9. There’s no point in talking about it now since Goodell gave the orders and he did it again.

    Pats fans are used to this. It’s been going on for over a decade since Goodell took over.

    Prior to Goodell, creepy things like this never happened.

  16. Hats off too kc they were the better team yesterday no excuses . Lots of ball left gotta ignore the noise and keep grinding 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  18. Where are the Pats fans that usually claim the team lost on purpose, so that if they play KC again, they won’t have tipped their hand?

    Besides, Brady isn’t going to badmouth the refs.
    He knows which side his bread is buttered.

  19. Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. He NEVER makes excuses for losses. He is an adult and win lose or draw he always answers the post game press conference questions like a man, without yelling at the questioner or talking down to them. He seems like a great dad, husband. All his peers respect him and talk highly of him. Yet he receives more hate from opposing fans, pundits, etc.. than the vast majority of athletes in this country. Says alot about life in America in 2019

  21. vikesfansteve says:

    That’s rich. Does he also have a bridge to sell me?

    _______________

    No, just a $200 cookbook.

  23. Throwing flags and then picking them up is kind of a new trend. Do the refs consult with NY on that? I don’t know.

    Stunning to hear boos yesterday. I don’t think they were at Brady though.

  25. zappa73 says:

    December 9, 2019 at 11:10 am

    #Leader Never whine about the officials, or the weather, or the condition of the ball….

    Just play.

    These things happen to everyone all all levels of sports. Love the fact that he just focused on what he (and his teammates) could do better.

    That’s what adults do – well done sir

    ——————————————————————————-
    Someone needs to send your message to Sean Peyton, who is becoming a professional crybaby.

  26. I’m satisfied they were the better team. And relieved. What should mot get lost in the shuffle is that the D held Mahomes to fewer points than they did in the two victories last year. And the O will improve– not to mention the fact it will perform a little better in the postseason.

    I still wish they would reconsider on Brown. They could be putting up 30 a game.
    A rematch would likely be in New England again, and I see the Patriots jumping out to bigger leads in the playoffs over the same teams they lost to in the regular season

  27. 50DrunksInABar says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:24 am
    Payback for Myles Jack call in the playoffs 2 years ago.

    ———————

    Oh, you mean the one where Lewis re-possessed the ball to his thigh and had it all the way to the ground, and they changed the rules again not acknowledging the ground can’t cause a fumble?

    You people are amazing. Payback my rear end. Learn the rules.

  28. andyr2120 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:24 am
    He makes plenty of excuses for the referees when they make calls that benefit him

    Can you give ONE example of him “making excuses for the ref when it benefits him”?

    Oh, you can’t?

    Good job !

  30. endtimesparty says:
    December 9, 2019 at 11:28 am
    I’m satisfied they were the better team. And relieved. What should mot get lost in the shuffle is that the D held Mahomes to fewer points than they did in the two victories last year
    ——
    Yep. Still no 300 yard passer allowed. I think the answer to the question of whether the defense can play at a high level against an elite offense has been answered with a convincing yes.

    Can’t wait to see how things play out from here. 🙂

  31. That notion is what makes you a professional, you need to succeed, not have excuses for failing. Not sure I buy Tom’s “I never”. Steelers fan here. Seen him run at and scream at officials plenty over the years. Lil.

    On another note, the message to Robert Kraft must be, get me Antonio Brown. Look at those numbers. Edelman is as good as it gets inside. Brown is his peer in terms of making the play, but outside and deeper. He is available. If Kraft is all in about winning, he will relax his feelings on this matter and pull the trigger.

  32. I still wish they would reconsider on Brown. They could be putting up 30 a game.

    —-
    Ship has left port and his headed out to sea.

    Need better protection up front and to get the run game going. 42 year old Brady should not have more rush yards than your #1 back. I hope they coach up a good scheme to fix it.

  34. So many people have said the Pats have the refs in their pocket, especially in Foxboro.

    If that was the case, how do you explain what happened yesterday?

    I’ll wait to hear the rational explanation…..

  37. Bogers officiating team is notoriously terrible. There were at least 3-4 flags picked up as well where they got the pickup wrong every time but one. It went both ways though. Patriots have no one to blame but themselves as they didnt do anything on offense for most of the game and bi Belichick challenged an OPI and didn’t get the call all after saying himself a few weeks ago that challenging pass interference would be pointless and a waste of challenges.

  38. I am totally with TB on this one – and I am not a TB fan. Doesn’t matter that they have been on the right (wrong) side of that for almost 2 decades, but it was a classy response. Fact is that play was wrongly called. Still wouldn’t have changed the outcome (math). And throughout the rest of the game I saw poor officiating (#asexpected) throughout.

  39. Have you ever noticed that Brady is the only NFL player the refs help up from the ground? Hmmmmm……

  40. We all know Tammy Brady yells at the refs. Just look up “Tom Brady yells at refs 2013 Panthers” and you’ll see what I mean. When he knows he’s in front of a camera, he reads off a script his publicist provides him to make him sound like a robot.

  41. New doll just in time for Christmas from Mattel:

    “Cry-Brady”

    Doll cries, throws tantrums, and screams at teammate dolls (sold seperately).
    Other features available include underinflated footballs, cookbook, pool cover and “easy break” cell phone (not included).

  42. The one thing has been consistent this year for NE-
    They haven’t been able to move the ball against good teams.
    If it weren’t for defense and special teams giviunbg them the ball in the opponent’s territory, the losses to Baltimore, Houston and KC would have been even worse.

    No WRs to stretch the field beyond 10 yards and a QB that doesn’t throw beyond 10 yards if they do.

  46. Edelman throwing his helmet against KC, Brady throwing his tablet in Baltimore. Bill throwing hissy fits in press conferences.
    The frustration is running deep for NE this year.
    The writing is on the wall. They found fools gold with that easy early season schedule. Being exposed now.
    NE will have a new QB in 2020.

  47. No doubt that the Pats squandered opportunities yesterday,and the offense is bad,but that game’s officiating was horrible for BOTH teams. Brady’s not going to stand there and complain about it,and neither is Belichick or anyone else on the team. They are smart enough to know that ripping on the officials does nothing but get you into trouble.

  49. You watch, the Patriots will be the beneficiary of calls going there way the next few games to make up for that.

  50. At this point it’s pretty obvious that O line is terrible. No time for plays to develop, no gaps for RB’s to exploit, no downhill blocking for screens. With Gronk gone the formula is try to take Edelman and White out of the mix because the O line won’t hold up long enough for other receivers to get open.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!