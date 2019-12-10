49ers place Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers have placed receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Goodwin has chronic knee and foot injuries.

He played nine games with six starts this season but had only one special teams snap in Week 13 and was inactive Sunday. Goodwin has not seen action on offense since Week 11.

Goodwin finishes his seventh season with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown.

He has said he hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Japan this summer. He finished 10th in the long jump at the 2012 Games but hasn’t competed in track since 2016 when he failed to qualify for the Olympics a second time.

Goodwin would have to start training relatively quickly to have a chance to make Team USA.