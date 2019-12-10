Adam Vinatieri: In hindsight, I would have had offseason knee surgery

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is having season-ending knee surgery and he said Tuesday that he probably should have gone in for an operation a while ago.

Vinatieri had knee trouble last year, but opted not to have surgery during the offseason or after the issue recurred during the summer. He took anti-inflammatory medication without solving a problem that Vinatieri now thinks he should have handled differently.

“Hindsight, if I had a crystal ball I would have gotten it fixed last offseason because we dealt with it last year as well to a little bit lesser degree,” Vinatieri said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com. “Unfortunately, in the middle of training camp it came back and that’s why we rested it in and took anti-inflams to try to get it under control. In hindsight, I didn’t want to miss any games at the beginning of the year. I probably should have missed a couple games at the start of the season. I was bullheaded. I said I can go, I can kick. It was kind of lousy the whole year.”

Vinatieri said his “technique and form” changed to adapt for the knee pain and his results were not good. Vinatieri ends the year 17-of-25 on field goals and 22-of-28 on extra points.

Vinatieri said he’s not sure what’s next and knows “everything ends at some point, but I’m not sure it’s there now or not.” He’s headed for free agency, so it may be a while before there’s a final answer to that question.