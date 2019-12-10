Bill Belichick claims no knowledge of, no involvement in Spygate 2

December 10, 2019
Patriots coach Bill Belichick reiterated on Tuesday morning that he has nothing to do with the incident at Sunday’s Bengals game in which a Patriots videographer was caught filming the field from the press box in violation of league rules.

“Yeah I’m really focused on getting ready for the Bengals here,” Belichick said on Tuesday morning, via NFL.com. “I just think all that’s being handled internally or however it’s being handled. I don’t know. Again, I have no involvement in this and no knowledge of it. I really don’t have any idea what exactly is going on. I can tell you that we’ve never, as a coaching staff, and I’ve personally have never used any video footage at all of anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that. We don’t have anything to do with what they do so I really don’t have much knowledge of the situation at all.”

The Patriots admit that the video crew they sent to Sunday’s Bengals game violated league rules, but they say it was unintentional and that the video crew was filming content for the team’s website, not anything related to the football operations or coaching staff.

In 2007, the Patriots were caught filming the Jets in violation of league rules, and they were docked a first-round draft pick. Belichick has said that since that incident, the Patriots have always been very mindful of the league’s rules about what is allowed when taping at games. But someone didn’t get the memo at the Bengals game, and if the report that the Patriots’ videographer was focused on the Bengals’ sideline for eight minutes proves true, that sounds suspiciously like what the Patriots were already punished for in Spygate.

Belichick insists this is not the same thing. If the NFL doesn’t buy that, a stiff punishment for the Patriots is likely.

37 responses to “Bill Belichick claims no knowledge of, no involvement in Spygate 2

  6. I’m sure BB has nothing to do with what the Patriots put on there website

    And yes there is an entire series called Do your Job
    On the website

    The last episode followed an athletic trainer

  8. They don’t use hand signals anymore.

    What advantage would taping a sideline have these days? I’m curious to what people think they are filming to get an advantage?

  12. My goodness, this is the dumbest alleged controversy. What exactly did the Patriots supposedly gain by this taping? Watching the Cincinnati coaches with binoculars would yield any necessary information.

  16. belicheat and Tom Lady are so last year. Harbaugh has surpassed him as greatest coach in the NFL this year as has Lamar. And they DON”T CHEAT!

  18. Typical of Goodell. Pats robbed by horrendous officiating in huge game in front of the entire nation… now the NFL concocts this nonsense.

  19. Take away all super bowl victories and all other regular season and playoff wins during belichick’s tenure as head coach. Also impose a forfeiture of all their draft picks in this year’s draft. Send a message that cheating by this organization will no longer be tolerated. It’s gone on long enough.

  20. For an organization that’s supposedly so buttoned-down and on top of everything, seems a little odd that they have this “rogue” in-house film crew running wild.

  22. FootbalFanz says:
    December 10, 2019 at 11:19 am
    LOL, just like tom had NO IDEA about deflated balllls
    ________________________________________________________

    And Rodger had no idea about science or why his driver always has to inflate the tires on the car after that first cold winter night.

  24. Interested in fanning the flames much PFT? Spygate 2? This is completely unlike what happened before but don’t fall over yourselves trying to generate clicks.

  25. Belichick knows more about what’s going on than Santa.
    If a flea burps, he knows it.
    And yet, he has no knowledge of this?… Oh sure.
    Ya know, I was born at night, but not last night.

  26. Yes, he said this last night. Not sure why you would post the same quote twice.

    If Mike Tomlin can trip a player during a game for a 100K fine, and BB thumbs his nose at Manboobs/Woody Johsnon/the Jets and Goodell in Week 1 of 2007, all we’re asking for is to see this supposed damning tape instead of us needing to trust Goodell again.

    He’s lied numerous times and been called a liar by 3 different federal judges.

    Again, release the tape so we can see. It’s been 48 hours.

    Looking for fairness and transparency.

  27. That was the exact same excuse they used when caught 12 years ago so i don’t see it being accepted this time around.

    The videographers were just doing their job. It’s a bad look considering who the opposing team was but regardless of how helpful or not the video was, the Pats are repeat offenders and got caught doing the exact same thing and used the exact same excuse.

    This needs to be it for the Pats.

  29. If the crew is there filming a documentary being taped about a Patriot scout, why are they filming 8 minutes of the Bengals sideline?! Did he spend some time on their sideline during the game??!! I think not… The Flying Elvis notify the Browns but inadvertently FORGET to notify the League or the Bengals??!! Hahahahaha… Wouldn’t you do that at the same time you notify the Browns?! Something isn’t right despite the claim of ignorance we always hear:))

  31. chuckshontaspads says:
    December 10, 2019 at 11:30 am
    Typical of Goodell. Pats robbed by horrendous officiating in huge game in front of the entire nation… now the NFL concocts this nonsense.
    ———————–
    Ding ding ding. we have the most delusional homer comment of the day here.

  33. collectordude says:
    December 10, 2019 at 11:28 am
    Anyone actually believe Belichick?
    He knows everything that goers on there.

    0 0 Rate This

    ————————

    Sure, with the team. Kraft controls Kraft Productions. Period.

    I would imagine BB would prefer none of what they do is filmed.

    Owners are very jealous of Kraft, which is why this is even a story. Anyone can go watch any one of these behind the scenes productions at the Pats site. As mentioned, they’ve already filmed the filming team on the road as well and we heard nothing about it.

    Cincy seems a little sensitive here and over-reacted. The report is a Bengals employee was sitting right there. The Browns as well. It’s literally right there in the open.

    $100 they chose the 1-11 Bungles to do this documentary session with to avoid this kind of potential backlash. If it was any of the AFC playoff teams, it would look worse. They probably thought they went above and beyond.

    Has NE briefed the NFL on other Kraft Productions films on the road? Doubtful, as this has been a series that has been going on now for a few years.

    No team employee was doing any filming. Period.

  37. PLEASE don’t call this “Spygate 2”. It just dumbs things down and feed the trolls.

    This, to all indications, was some PR lackeys doing something detached from the football operations of the team. They did it out in the open, with approval, and clearly it’s not something they do all the time.

    I don’t know the full story behind this, but I’ve worked with enough video people to know they always shoot more than they need and always try to get lots of “b-roll” to have extra footage in case some of it can’t be used and to have more available to use later. Also, they shoot everything they’re allowed to shoot.

    So from a PR standpoint, all of this sounds very pedestrian to me. The “spygate” accusation is far more of a stretch than the defense of it, and I don’t think using that loaded term is fair or useful at this time.

