Boston College running back entering 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

A.J. Dillon is already his school’s all-time leading rusher, so he’s going to start the clock on his professional career.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Boston College running back is skipping his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’ll also be skipping BC’s Birmingham Bowl appearance against Cincinnati (because playing in a meaningless bowl would be foolish).

Dillon was fourth in the country this year with 1,685 rushing yards (5.3 per carry), and also caught 13 passes for 195 yards. He’s explosive for a 251-pound back, apparently recording a 39-inch vertical leap last offseason.