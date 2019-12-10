Cowboys put Cedrick Wilson on IR, promote Mitch Hyatt from practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys brought wide receiver Cedrick Wilson‘s season to an end on Tuesday.

The team announced that Wilson has been placed on injured reserve. Wilson injured his knee late in last Thursday’s loss to the Bears.

Wilson appeared in six games for the Cowboys this season. He caught five passes for 46 yards, returned two punts for 13 yards and three kickoffs for 64 yards.

He was a sixth-round pick last year and spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

The Cowboys filled the open spot on their roster by promoting tackle Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad. Hyatt signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of Clemson and joined the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players at the end of the summer.