Darius Slayton frustrated after big game

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton provided most of his team’s offense on Monday night, but he was frustrated that it wasn’t enough to beat the Eagles.

“I think it’s just pretty frustrating we weren’t able to come away with the win, more than anything,” Slayton said, via the New York Post. “You have highs and lows in games, but at the end of the day, coming away with the ‘W’ is what’s important.”

Slayton caught five passes for 154 yards and scored the Giants’ only two touchdowns, in a game when the Giants gained just 276 total yards. But he did all that before halftime. Giants coach Pat Shurmur defended the Giants’ inability to get Slayton the ball in the second half.

“We didn’t get away from [Slayton],” Shurmur said. “We didn’t stay on the field, so you don’t get a chance to run as many plays as you like. We weren’t trying to get away from him.”

A rookie fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, Slayton has been a pleasant surprise this season, catching 42 passes for 659 yards and seven touchdowns. But during a 2-11 season, he’s had plenty of reasons to feel frustrated.