Derrius Guice has MCL sprain, may not return this year

The bad news is that Washington running back Derrius Guice has a sprained left MCL.

The good news is that’s all he has, considering all the other knee problems he’s already endured.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Guice’s MRI showed no other ligament damage.

He already missed half of this season after tearing his right meniscus in September, and his entire rookie season after tearing his left ACL in the 2018 preseason.

Guice was injured last week when he took a shot to his left knee from Packers safety Darnell Savage.

They’ve already ruled him out for this week’s game against the Eagles, and with two games left in the season and the team eliminated from playoff contention, there’s no real motivation to push it.