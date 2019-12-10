Doug Pederson thinks Monday was Carson Wentz’s best game

Getty Images

After the first half of Monday night’s game against the Giants, Carson Wentz was 11-of-19 for 97 yards and the Eagles trailed a 2-10 team by 14 points.

That hardly seems like the foundation for the best game of the quarterback’s career, especially with the team short on healthy wideouts and missing right tackle Lane Johnson. Despite all that, things took a big turn for the better.

Wentz was 22-of-31 for 228 yards in the second half and overtime of the 23-17 win with two of those completions were touchdowns to tight end Zach Ertz that tied and won the game. All of it added up to what Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said is the best game of Wentz’s career.

“I think this would have to be his No. 1 game, quite honestly,” Pederson said at his press conference. “You could ask him later this week. But I just think from the standpoint of putting the team on his back, leading this team down the field, down two scores, to tie the game, and then of course to win it in overtime. Some of the plays that he did make, whether it was extending it with his legs or keeping a play alive and finding receivers down the field, and then his toughness to stand in the pocket and take some shots. I would say this would be his No. 1 game in the four years. It’s really kind of exciting for him. I think it gives him confidence moving forward.”

The Eagles were in need of something to feel good about after weeks of losing and a terrible first half. Wentz helped provide it in the second half and building on that over the next three weeks would be good for their bid at taking the NFC East title.