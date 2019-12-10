Eli Manning now a game below .500 for his career

Getty Images

At times Monday night, he looked like the old Eli Manning.

Meaning the one who won a couple of Super Bowls, rather than the one who hasn’t won a game in a calendar year.

After being pressed into service because of Daniel Jones‘ injury, Manning played decently last night after not playing for two months.

“Hadn’t played in a few months,” he said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I don’t know if I’m gonna play again. So it was pretty obvious why it was important.”

He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as they built a 17-3 lead, but couldn’t maintain it in the overtime loss. The team gained just 30 yards in the second half and never touched the ball in overtime. Manning was 15-of-30 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating because we work hard and practice hard,” he said. “We’ve been in a bunch of close games. For whatever reason, we can’t put the game away. [In Monday’s game] I think that’s on us as an offense. We had a lot of opportunities to extend the lead and put it out of reach. We just have to have some longer drives, even if we’re getting field goals, to give our defense a break. We kept them on the field too long.”

He’s now 8-27 in his past 35 games, dating back to a playoff loss to the Packers in January 2017. He also fell below .500 for his career in the regular season (116-117), making you almost hope he gets a chance to play one more to bring the universe back into balance.

“I thought he battled,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He did a lot of good things.”

Shurmur wouldn’t commit to any future starts, though Jones’ high ankle sprain suggests that his absence might last more than a week. They host the Dolphins Sunday.