Five teams can clinch playoff berths in Week 15

Getty Images

Three teams have booked passage to the playoffs and five more can join them before Week 15 comes to an end.

Two of those teams play in the AFC East. Per the NFL, both the Patriots and Bills will wrap up playoff spots if they win this weekend. The Patriots will be in Cincinnati and the Bills will play in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. The Patriots can also clinch a playoff spot with a tie.

In the NFC, the 49ers, Packers and Seahawks can also secure their spots in the postseason. The 49ers have the most straightforward path as they just need to beat or tie the Falcons. They can also get in if they lose with a Rams loss or tie as well losses by both the Vikings and Packers.

A Rams loss is part of the formula for the Packers and Seahawks as well. A Packers win and a Rams loss or tie would get Green Bay into the playoffs. If the Packers tie and the Rams lose to the Cowboys, the Packers would also get in.

The Seahawks have a variety of paths to the playoffs if they beat the Panthers. A Vikings loss and a Rams loss or tie along with that win would be enough for Seattle to qualify. Other scenarios involving ties would also provide a path to the postseason for the Seahawks, but those are the clearest paths for this weekend.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot, but they can wrap up other things this week. Beating the Jets on Thursday night will make them the AFC North champs. They’d also get the division title if the Steelers lose to the Bills on Sunday night.

Baltimore can also clinch a first-round bye with a win and losses by either the Patriots or the Chiefs. Should the Ravens win and both those teams lose, the Ravens would sew up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.