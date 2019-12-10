Have Broncos finally found their franchise quarterback?

Getty Images

It’s a small sample size, but the Broncos maybe, possibly, could have their franchise quarterback.

Rookie Drew Lock looks the part after two career games.

The second-round choice has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 443 yards with five touchdowns, two interceptions and a 111.4 passer rating. The Broncos are 2-0 in his starts, beating the Chargers and Texans.

“I thought he played great,” General Manager John Elway said on KOA on Tuesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I think obviously it’s OK to be excited about him, because I think he’s played very, very well his first two starts. He’s handled himself great. Obviously, he’s a young guy with two starts, but we couldn’t be happier with how he came out of the gate and know that there’s still going to be ups and downs. We’re going into Kansas City against a defense, and he’s going to see a lot more looks than he’s seen the first two weeks. But you know what, we’re excited about where he is. Plus, it’s nice to go on the road and get a real good win against a very good football team in the Houston Texans.”

Lock injured his wrist in a preseason game in August and spent the first 11 games on injured reserve.

He is the Broncos’ seventh starter since Peyton Manning retired, following Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen.