Jaguars place Jake Ryan, Brandon Thomas on injured reserve

The Jaguars announced Tuesday they placed linebacker Jake Ryan and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas on injured reserve.

Ryan has a hamstring injury and Thomas a knee injury.

Ryan played the past two weeks after being activated from the non-football injury list. Thomas has not played a game this season.

The Jaguars signed linebacker Dakota Allen off the Rams’ practice squad and center Tyler Gauthier off the Patriots’ practice squad to fill the roster spots.

Allen entered the NFL this spring as a seventh-round choice of the Rams. He ended up with the Raiders and played two games before Oakland waived him Oct. 31.

He returned to the Rams, signing with their practice squad Nov. 4.

Gauthier originally with the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 2 and, after being cut out of the preseason, signed with the team’s practice squad Oct. 15.