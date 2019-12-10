Jets won’t discipline Le’Veon Bell for late-night bowling

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly went bowling on Saturday night, after the team ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Jets won’t be taking action against Bell.

“What am I gonna discipline him for?” coach Adam Gase told reporters on Tuesday. “I can’t tell him you have to stay in your house.”

Gase explained that Bell violated no team rules, because the team didn’t want Bell around other players when he was contagious. Still, it’s clear that Gase prefers a player in that situation not go bowling.

“I’d rather him not be [out],” Gase said. “I’d rather him be at home just getting better.”

Gase said he’ll talk to Bell about the situation, and Gase agreed that the situation creates “bad optics.”

Indeed it does. Especially with the team’s next game coming on a short week after Bell was too ill to play.