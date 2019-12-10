Jon Gruden: Raiders’ recent play is “sickening”

Getty Images

The Raiders were in Sunday’s game against the Titans for the first half, but things took a familiar turn for the worse after the break.

Oakland and Tennessee were tied at 21, but the Titans would wind up with a 42-21 win that made it three blowout losses in a row for the Raiders. On Monday, Gruden called the team’s recent play “sickening” and promised to shake things up in order to generate better results.

“Right now, we’ve got to play better, and we’re going to play better, and there will be changes,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There will be changes. What happened yesterday will not happen again. I can’t allow it to happen.”

Given the point in the schedule, it’s hard to see what changes will make a significant difference as the Raiders are essentially stuck with what they already have on hand. The offseason will be a different story and one imagines there will be some upheaval to come as they move on to Las Vegas.